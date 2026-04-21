World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale Celebrates 75th Anniversary This May

"The Bucking Horse Sale is a classic Montana tradition that celebrates the spirit of the West," said Mitch Staley, chief marketing officer at the Montana Department of Commerce. "The 75th anniversary is a big moment for Miles City and celebrates American rodeo in Montana, which is now our official state sport."

This year's Bucking Horse Sale event schedule is included below.

Thursday, May 14 – Pendleton Whisky Kick Off Concert

Friday, May 15 – Trade show, horse racing, wild horse race, rodeo grand entry and mutton bustin'

Saturday, May 16 – Main Street parade, horse race, rodeo grand entry, wild horse race and street dance

Sunday, May 17 – Trade show, horse race, rodeo grand entry, match bronc ride Calcutta and wild horse race

Following the World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale in May, Montana hosts 35 PRCA-sanctioned weekend rodeos throughout the summer months. The Wild Horse Stampede is Montana's oldest rodeo and has been held in Wolf Point in July for 102 years.

Montana rodeo athletes have won 74 world champion titles, ranking in the top 10 of all states. A list of other popular rodeo events is included below.

Belt PRCA Rodeo – This local rodeo in central Montana has grown into a full-fledged professional event in the 70 years since its inception, bringing out the best bull riders in the country.

Augusta American Legion Rodeo: One of Montana's oldest and largest one-day rodeos, the Augusta American Legion Rodeo features nonstop action and live music all weekend long.

Dillon Jaycee Rodeo – Referred to as "Montana's Biggest Weekend," this Labor Day weekend celebration features both ranch and pro rodeos, as well as a carnival, concert and parade.

Livingston Roundup Rodeo – With exciting events and a robust nightly fireworks show, there's a reason this celebration doubles the population of Livingston for the weekend.

Bigfork Rodeo – Bringing big-city talent to small-town Montana, this high-caliber event set against the backdrop of Flathead Lake regularly sells out each year and features lively competition among world-class riders.

While every Montana rodeo puts on a slightly different show, most feature a variety of events, including barrel racing, bull riding, roping, steer wrestling, saddle bronc and bareback riding and a wild horse race.

American rodeo became Montana's official state sport last spring, and this year's events will continue the long-standing traditions for attendees.

Learn more about all of Montana's local rodeo events, nearby attractions and people who make the sport thrive by going to visitmt.com/rodeo.

About the Montana Department of Commerce

The Montana Department of Commerce promotes Montana as a place to travel and do business. For more information and to plan your Montana trip, go to visitmt.com.

SOURCE Montana Department of Commerce