BIG3 and adidas Announce Major Multi-Year Partnership

"The adidas culture is one imbued with innovation and marked by excellence," said Kwatinetz. "They are a brand that pushes creative boundaries and have consistently redefined their industry. It is because of these shared ideals that BIG3 is proud to name adidas the league's official apparel sponsor. We look forward to embarking on this partnership with the world's best sports culture brand."

"Ice Cube has that same creator mindset we have at adidas," said Mark King, adidas North America president. "He's challenged the status quo to do extraordinary things throughout his career. No other league blends sport and culture the way BIG3 does. We're incredibly excited to partner with Ice Cube, Clyde and Jeff and help build on the league's vision to make the BIG3 a global brand."

Following the success of the inaugural season, the BIG3 will collaborate with adidas, the leader at the intersection of sport and culture, for ongoing player development and grassroots efforts.

adidas will bring its expertise and style to the court as the official BIG3 jersey provider while outfitting all players. The BIG3 and adidas will work together to develop new lines of licensed products for fans worldwide, including hoodies, t-shirts, uniforms, and more.

Three-on-three is the world's most popular form of basketball, a fact that has been solidified by its recent addition to the 2020 Olympic Games. This season, the BIG3 will continue to introduce the sport to new cities and fans across the country, and will work with adidas on local market activations that further the league's commitment to enriching the community.

"At its core, the BIG3 is about innovation. It's about taking the purest form of basketball, 3-on-3, and finding new ways to engage and excite both fans and players," said BIG3 Commissioner Clyde Drexler. "adidas has long been at the nexus of sport and innovation, making them the perfect creative partners in our work to propel the game of 3-on-3 basketball on a global stage. Together, we will continue to redefine what professional basketball looks like."

For more information, please visit https://BIG3.com.

ABOUT BIG3: BIG3 (https://BIG3.com) is where basketball superstars play. The premier half-court, 3-on-3 basketball league, BIG3 features many of the greatest, most popular and skilled NBA players of all time. Founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast basketball and incredible fan experiences. Comprised of eight teams, the league played to huge arena crowds in ten different US cities throughout the 2017 inaugural season.

ABOUT ADIDAS BASKETBALL:

adidas has been providing innovative products to help the world's best athletes perform at elite levels for more than 60 years, from past legends to today's superstars, such as James Harden, Damian Lillard, Derrick Rose, Candace Parker, Nneka Ogwumike, Kyle Lowry, Andrew Wiggins, Donovan Mitchell and Kristaps Porzingis.

MEDIA CONTACT: Sunshine Sachs | (323) 822-9300 | BIG3@SunshineSachs.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/big3-and-adidas-announce-major-multi-year-partnership-300623284.html

SOURCE BIG3

Related Links

http://www.BIG3.com

