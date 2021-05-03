BIG3 Announces First-Ever Open Tryouts Prior To Fourth Season

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the BIG3 announced its first-ever open tryouts for the fourth season to be held at Athletic Republic Capitol Region, just south of Washington, D.C. on May 22 and Drive Nation Sports in Dallas, Texas on May 27. Athletes must be 22 years or older to participate, but don't require any professional sports experience. A minimum of five players from each location will be chosen to receive an all-expenses paid trip to the 2021 BIG3 combine being held in Las Vegas on June 4. BIG3 board member and former captain Jermaine O'Neal will be hosting the tryout at Drive Nation Sports in Dallas, which he founded in 2016.

"One of the most unique and pivotal parts of this league is its acceptance of all athletes, no matter their experience level, age or background. We encourage anyone and everyone who thinks they can compete to come out and show us what they've got," says BIG3 co-founders, Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz.

"We are expecting these tryouts to deliver a new and exciting pool of competitors in the month of May. Our team captains and coaches are anticipating an extensive turnout for 2021 as they plan to continually build momentum. With every season, each team has proven themselves to be strong challengers and this year is no different. It's a privilege to visit these cities and we are thankful to both Athletic Republic and Drive Nation Sports for their warm welcomes," says BIG3 Commissioner, Clyde Drexler.

BIG3 is the official creator of the new global sport, FIREBALL3 and is returning for its fourth season this summer. Known as a ground-breaking league that focuses on innovation, BIG3 implemented notable rule changes following the 2019 season, including lowering the minimum age of athletes from 27 to 22, opening the league to all nonprofessional and professional athletes that want to try out, and a first of its kind "Bring the Fire" rule that allows teams one challenge per half resulting in an in-game one-on-one.

Tryout registration begins today and will close on May 21 in Washington, D.C. and May 26 in Dallas. BIG3 will require proof of vaccination or offer athletes on-site rapid COVID-19 testing. For more information and registration forms, please visit big3.com/tryouts

ABOUT BIG3:

BIG3 (BIG3.com) is who we are, FIREBALL3 is what we play. It's not your grandfather's 3-on-3. The premier global BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular and skilled professional athletes of all time. Founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast game experiences and incredible fan experiences.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jeremy Watkins (Hiltzik Strategies for BIG3)

[email protected]

SOURCE BIG3