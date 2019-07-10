BIG3 Announces Player and Staff Changes

NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After a series of consultations with players, coaches and league leadership, BIG3 will be implementing the following changes set to take effect immediately. Such changes are being implemented to maximize competition, protect the health of players, and to raise the level of the professionalism of the BIG3. As the premier professional 3-on-3 league in the world, we are always striving to improve the quality of both the live and broadcast experience for our fans as well as the level of competition. In addition, the smooth running of our internal organization, while in great shape for a young third-year league, needs to be improved and ongoing changes will continue to be implemented and finalized by next Monday.

Effective immediately, Baron Davis, Bonzi Wells, Lamar Odom, and Jermaine O'Neal will be deactivated for the 2019 BIG3 season.

Glenn "Big Baby" Davis will be fined significantly for behavior detrimental to the league this past weekend but will be eligible for Power's Saturday game as it has been determined a suspension is not required given the level of the fine.

Several league personnel changes will also be made in order to maximize communication and the smooth running of league operations.

BIG3 has succeeded in providing a professional environment and extraordinary commitment by its players, coaches and staff to provide an exhilarating sports experience in only its third year. We commend the intense play and competitive spirit of players such as Joe Johnson, Cuttino Mobley, Amar'e Stoudemire, Gilbert Arenas, Ricky Davis, Stephen Jackson, Nate Robinson, Will McDonald, DeShawn Stevenson, Rashard Lewis, Royce White, Reggie Evans, Josh Smith, Frank Sessions, Greg Oden, Al Jefferson, Andre Owens, Birdman Anderson, David Hawkins, Will Bynum, Chris Johnson, Andre Emmet, Mike Taylor, Craig Smith, CJ Watson, Jason Richardson and numerous others.

BIG3 expects these changes and others to be finalized over the weekend to only greatly improve what has been our best season competitively as well as the best rated and most viewed by leaps and bounds.

