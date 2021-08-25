BIG3 Brings The Fire As It Announces Legendary Matchups And Broadcasting Lineup Ahead Of Playoffs This Saturday, August 28 In The Bahamas

Before the action tips off, season awards will be presented during the BIG3 pregame show at 3pm EST on CBS, including MVP, Coach of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Too Hard to Guard, Best Trash Talker, 4 th Man of the Year, and Rookie of the Year.

On the call will be Nancy Liberman, Avery Johnson, and play-by-play announcer Lisa Byington in the booth, with John Salley taking on sideline duties. Fans can tune into the final weekend of the fourth season on CBS at 3:30pm EST on Saturday, September 4.

"This has been our best season yet for a variety of reasons, but mainly because of how much these players and coaches leave on the court every game with two more action-packed weeks still left to go," said Ice Cube, Co-Founder of the BIG3. "We have Lady Magic on the mic, Dr. J and Tri-State competing for the Dr. J Championship Trophy, and Iso Joe smashing league records left and right. No one knows who is going to come out on top; you'll just have to tune in to find out."

Additionally, with the conclusion of the regular season, the BIG3 has finalized this year's statistical award winners, including several record-breaking performances:

Scoring Leader : Joe Johnson – 182 total points (New BIG3 Single Season Record, Prev. Joe Johnson , 175)

: – 182 total points (New BIG3 Single Season Record, Prev. , 175) Rebounding Leader : Reggie Evans – 93 total rebounds (New BIG3 Single Season Record, Prev. Reggie Evans , 87)

: – 93 total rebounds (New BIG3 Single Season Record, Prev. , 87) Assists leader : Leandro Barbosa – 34 total assists (New BIG3 Single Season Record, Prev. Joe Johnson , 31)

: – 34 total assists (New BIG3 Single Season Record, Prev. , 31) 4-pointers made leader : Jeremy Pargo – five 4-pointers made

: – five 4-pointers made Blocks leader : Chris Johnson – 11 total blocks

: – 11 total blocks Steals leader: Franklin Session – 11 total steals

"I can't believe we are already preparing for the playoffs and packing our bags for The Bahamas," said BIG3 Commissioner, Clyde Drexler. "It's been a season full of surprises and superstars, but at the end of the day, it can only be four teams. This weekend's lineup will feature an incredible all-star group, from the court to the booth. With Power Coach Nancy Lieberman broadcasting and firecrackers like Joe Johnson, Jarret Jack, and Jason Richardson on the court, fans won't want to miss Saturday's contests and awards ceremony."

Known as a ground-breaking league that focuses on innovation, BIG3 implemented notable rule changes following the 2019 season which included lowering the minimum age of athletes from 27 to 22 and opening the league to all nonprofessional and professional athletes that want to try out. The BIG3's regular season will be held in multiple cities including Las Vegas, Milwaukee, Chicago and Dallas. The playoffs, consolation, and championship will be held at Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas.

For reservations and tickets to the Big3 playoff and championship games at Atlantis Paradise Island, visit: www.atlantisbig3.com. For a full list of this season's statistical leaders and more information about the Big3 visit www.big3.com .

ABOUT BIG3:

BIG3 (BIG3.com) is who we are, FIREBALL3 is what we play. It's not your grandfather's 3-on-3. The premier global BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular, and skilled professional athletes of all time. Founded by producer, actor, and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast game experiences and incredible fan experiences.

ABOUT ATLANTIS PARADISE ISLAND:

Atlantis Paradise Island is a lush, oceanside resort located on Paradise Island in The Bahamas. A dynamic destination that launched over 25 years ago as a first-of-its-kind modern marvel of nature and engineering, Atlantis has embarked on a new chapter tied to a meaningful connection with the ocean, Bahamian culture, and the spirit of its beloved team members. The resort's new, immersive programming connects guests to the rich history, art, people, food, and festivities of The Bahamas. Atlantis features six unique places to stay, from the iconic The Royal to The Beach, The Coral, and Harborside Resort to the luxury accommodations at The Cove, Health Security VERIFIED™ by Forbes Travel Guide, and The Reef. The resort centered around Aquaventure, an innovative, 141-acre waterscape of thrilling slides and river rides, pools, and white sand beaches. Home to the largest open-air marine habitat in the world, over 50,000 marine animals from 250 species make their home in ocean-fed environments. From unparalleled meeting and convention space to the well-appointed Atlantis Marina accommodating yachts up to 220 feet overlooking Marina Village, a Bahamian marketplace, the Atlantis experiences are endless. Additional resort amenities include the 30,000 sq ft tranquil Mandara Spa, Atlantis Kids Adventures (AKA) for children ages 3-12, and CRUSH, a nightclub for teens. The award-winning 18-hole Tom Weiskopf-designed golf course, renowned Atlantis Casino, and duty-free shopping complemented by restaurants and lounges with celebrity chef culinary masterpieces including Fish by José Andrés, Nobu, by Nobu Matsuhisa; Olives, by Todd English and Casa D'Angelo by Angelo Elia. Dolphin Cay, the resort's 14-acre marine mammal habitat, is an advanced marine education center and animal rescue rehabilitation hospital whose first residents include 17 rescue dolphins from Hurricane Katrina. Visitors to Dolphin Cay can participate in creative, non-disruptive "interactions" that build real awareness, stir emotion, and help fund the resort's conservation efforts. A portion of the cost of each interaction and those offered through Atlantis Marine Adventures goes back to the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation (ABPF), the resort's nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to saving sea species and their extraordinary habitats throughout The Bahamas and surrounding Caribbean seas.

