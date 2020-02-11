BIG3 Chooses Six Pack Media As Exclusive Media & Sponsorship Representative For 2020 Season

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of its fourth season in 2020, the BIG3, creator of FIREBALL3 and premier global FIREBALL3 league, announced an exclusive partnership with Six Pack Media LLC to serve as its representative for media and sponsorship negotiations. Six Pack Media LLC will direct the strategy and integrated sales effort for the BIG3's media and sponsorship assets including broadcast, digital, and game venues.

The BIG3 announced a series of enhancements coming to the league earlier this year. The updates include: lowering the minimum age to qualify for athletes from 27 to 22; a new "Bring the Fire" rule that allows teams one challenge per half resulting in an in-game one-on-one with the victor winning the call; no longer requiring professional basketball experience and encouraging the best athletes in the world to tryout; festivals with six games and musical performances every Saturday. All of these are in addition to the official creation of a new global sport: FIREBALL3.

Six Pack Media was launched by former FOX executive Bruce Lefkowitz in November 2019 and offers media advisory, sales training, and strategic positioning. Before starting Six Pack Media, Lefkowitz served as Executive Vice President at Fox Networks and also held roles at Discovery and Turner Broadcasting. Lefkowitz is a former college basketball star and member of the University of Pennsylvania Hall of Fame.

BIG3 co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz commented, "As we looked to find the right partner, Bruce's name kept coming up. He has a sterling reputation and track record of delivering results at premier media companies. After spending time with him, he's a baller and a businessman that truly understands what we are trying to achieve which is the ideal combination as the BIG3 continues to grow."

"I've been fortunate to work with some of the biggest properties and brands in both sports and entertainment. Seeing what the BIG3 has built already, I believe there is potential to achieve even greater heights and that made this a team that I am excited to join," said Six Pack Media LLC CEO Bruce Lefkowitz. "Having worked for visionaries like Ted Turner and Rupert Murdoch, I see the same spirit of belief, passion and innovation in Jeff and Cube. It's contagious to be around and I can't wait to share it with the advertising and marketing communities."

As part of the agreement Brad Jacobs will be joining the BIG3 as Director Client and Agency Revenue.

BIG3 (BIG3.com) is where FIREBALL3 superstars play. The premier global BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular and skilled professional athletes of all time. Founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast game experiences and incredible fan experiences.

Lefkowitz brings over 30 years of experience with major media companies like Turner Broadcasting, Discovery Communications, and the Fox Networks. His executive responsibilities at those companies covered revenue development and generation for properties in virtually every corner of the media landscape including: Broadcast, Sports, Cable, International, Syndication, and Digital. Lefkowitz' diverse experiences included, launching network sales groups, engineering re-organizations, strategic planning and acquisition analysis, systems development, leading revenue growth at mid-tier sales groups to the upper echelons of the industry and managing multi-billion-dollar portfolios. A recognized industry leader, he has served Vice Chairman of the IRTS Foundation Board and as an active participant in the VAB Board. Lefkowitz holds a B.A. in Communications from the University of Pennsylvania, where he is also a member of the University's Sports Hall of Fame.

