BIG3 Names Binger Labs As Official CBD Partner

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the BIG3 announced their partnership with Binger Labs, naming them the official CBD partner of the league. After officially permitting players to use CBD for pain treatment in 2018 and solidifying its title as first professional sports league in the United States to do so, BIG3 has added Binger Labs to its impressive roster of partners for 2021. The partnership includes player use of Binger Labs transdermal sports products such as X-PRO Sports Tape and the publishing of the Binger Labs weekly injury report across BIG3 and Binger Labs social channels. The season tipped-off this past Saturday, July 10 at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, NV and continues to be televised this weekend on CBS and Triller.

"Performance on the court starts with preparation off the court, and Binger Labs has the BIG3 covered with everything from prevention to recovery," said BIG3 CEO, Christopher Hannan. "We are proud to be a league that not only supports the use of CBD but encourages it and puts the health and wellness of our players as our top priority. We look forward to providing our players with the best products on the market this season."

"We are very excited to work with Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, Julius Erving (Dr. J) and the entire league as the official CBD partner," said Marverly Pierson, CEO & Founder, Binger Labs. "Our partnership is designed to promote the BIG3's vision of creating incredible entertainment value for the fans. Our core products are designed for sports performance, quick recovery, and pain management, which aligns perfectly with the BIG3's player support."

Binger will also hold educational sessions with players and coaches on the benefits of CBD use and the company's wide array of sports recovery products. Throughout the season, Binger Labs will create short-form social media content, hold in-game X-PRO Fan Challenges during commercial breaks, and be incorporated into venue and broadcast branding.

Known as a ground-breaking league that focuses on innovation, BIG3 implemented notable rule changes following the 2019 season which included lowering the minimum age of athletes from 27 to 22 and opening the league to all nonprofessional and professional athletes that want to try out. The BIG3's regular season will be held at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas and one of the country's premier HBCUs, Xavier University of Louisiana in New Orleans. The playoffs, consolation, and championship will be held at Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas. All games will be broadcasted live on CBS Sports, Triller, and FITE TV.

For more information on the league, please visit https://big3.com.

ABOUT BIG3:

BIG3 (BIG3.com) is who we are, FIREBALL3 is what we play. It's not your grandfather's 3-on-3. The premier global BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular and skilled professional athletes of all time. Founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast game experiences and incredible fan experiences.

ABOUT BINGER LABS:

Binger Labs is a global leader in manufacturing transdermal CBD products, based in Los Angeles, California. All products are manufactured with broad spectrum CBD and ZERO THC. Our X-PRO products include transdermal sports patches, sports tape, sports cream, roll-ons, and our GLOW product line, specifically designed for women. At Binger Labs we help athletes and non-athletes alike manage pain, reduce inflammation, improve sports performance and recovery, enhance sleep, ease anxiety and manage menstrual cycle symptoms. Our products are all natural, non-GMO, hypoallergenic, and manufactured in our cGMP and FDA registered facilities in the USA.

