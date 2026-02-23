BIGGBY® COFFEE Caps 2025 With Stronger Café Traffic, Brand Refresh and New Tech Milestones

The high-energy coffee franchise's 30th birthday celebration helped fuel momentum as the brand looks to deepen loyalty, expand thoughtfully and sharpen franchisee support in 2026.

EAST LANSING, Mich., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BIGGBY® COFFEE , the 460+ unit high-energy coffee franchise, closed out 2025 with steady systemwide expansion, stronger performance in established cafés and renewed energy around its 30th birthday celebration and brand relaunch, setting the stage for a growth-focused 2026 built on customer experience, operational consistency and franchisee support.

Across cafés that were open in both 2024 and 2025, BIGGBY® said more guests visited throughout the year, helping drive overall performance. Erin Kaylor , president and chief financial officer, said the results reflect both brand loyalty and strong demand for new menu offerings.

"Our cafés saw more guests coming through the doors in 2025, and that's a great indicator of how customers are responding to what we're offering," Kaylor said. "We've worked hard to deliver new products while staying true to what people already love about BIGGBY®."

A 30th Birthday Offer That Brought Guests Back

BIGGBY® kicked off key momentum with its 30th birthday celebration , leaning into a value-forward offer designed to bring new and returning guests through the doors. The promotion featured a 95-cent Caramel Marvel — the brand's signature drink.

"We wanted to celebrate with something fun and accessible," Kaylor said. "It was a simple way to thank customers, bring people in and remind them why BIGGBY® has been part of their routines for so long."

Following the birthday celebration, the brand introduced a refreshed look and updated marketing materials to reinforce consistent messaging across the system.

More Cafés, More Momentum, More Loyal Guests

BIGGBY® also expanded its footprint, opening 47 new stores in 2025 and finishing the year with 460 locations across 13 states. BIGGBY® COFFEE's customer loyalty remained a headline storyline, including recognition that reflected both enthusiasm and repeat visitation during a year when many consumers weighed discretionary spending more carefully.

"One of the really wonderful things about BIGGBY® is how loyal our customers truly are," Kaylor said. "We were proud to rank No. 2 Best Coffee Chain by USA Today , and that was thanks to our customers showing their support for the brand and how much they truly love BIGGBY®."

Strengthening Franchisee Performance Through Training and Consulting

Alongside consumer-facing wins, BIGGBY® spent 2025 sharpening franchise support — including training updates that place greater emphasis on business fundamentals, financial understanding and long-term growth planning.

"We've put more focus on helping franchisees build stronger businesses," Kaylor said. "That means clearer tools around financial planning, understanding performance and preparing for growth as they scale."

2026 Priorities: Loyalty, Tech Investment and Operational Excellence

Looking ahead, BIGGBY® plans to lean further into loyalty-building promotions, continued technology investment and stronger operational execution across the system.

Early in 2026, the brand launched "Twice as Nice Tuesdays," which offers double loyalty points on specialty beverages each Tuesday for the first season of the year, alongside a TWIX©-inspired specialty beverage in partnership with Mars, Incorporated .

BIGGBY® also plans to build on app improvements introduced in 2025, including updates aimed at making digital ordering faster and easier.

"Updating the app was a meaningful step forward," Kaylor said. "Our goal was to make ordering simpler and reduce friction for customers, and we're continuing to build on that in 2026."

As BIGGBY® grows, the brand said it will remain selective about franchise expansion, prioritizing owners aligned with its community-first culture.

"We want people who care about their communities and want to build something local and lasting," Kaylor said. "That's when BIGGBY® works best."

About The BIGGBY® COFFEE Franchise

BIGGBY® COFFEE, headquartered in East Lansing, Michigan, is a national coffee franchise with over 460 locations across 13 states. Since opening its first store in 1995, BIGGBY® has remained 100% franchise-owned and operates under a fully franchised business model designed to help local entrepreneurs grow successful, community-minded businesses.

The company is guided by a people-first philosophy and a commitment to values-aligned growth — supporting franchise owners and baristas, creating positive experiences for guests, and partnering with coffee producers who treat people well, respect the environment, and invest in their communities.

In 2024, BIGGBY® introduced a refined visual identity anchored by the tagline BIGGBY® Makes it Better, reinforcing the brand's dedication to consistent quality, human connection and uplifting everyday interactions.

For more information on BIGGBY® COFFEE or franchise opportunities, visit www.biggby.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Maw

Mainland

209-617-6518

[email protected]

SOURCE BIGGBY® COFFEE