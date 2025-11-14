BIGGBY® COFFEE Cracks Top 200 on Franchise Times Top 400, Climbing More Than 100 Spots in Four Years

The community-focused coffee franchise continues its rapid growth, cracking the top 200 thanks to a non-traditional approach and strong local ownership.

LANSING, Mich., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BIGGBY® COFFEE , the 450+ unit high-energy coffee franchise, has once again been recognized by Franchise Times as one of America's top franchises, landing at No. 188 on the 2025 Franchise Times Top 400 list . Entering the top 200, BIGGBY® has moved up more than 100 places over the past four years, proof positive of the impact operational innovations and franchise support can bring for a chain that's grown from one Michigan location to nearly 450 establishments in the United States.

"This jump isn't just a number; it's a reflection of the heart and hard work of every owner, operator, and barista who make BIGGBY® COFFEE what it is," said Erin Kaylor , President. "We're grateful for both our franchise family and the communities we serve. It's their commitment that fuels our desire for continued growth."

The Franchise Times Top 400 list evaluates some of the most significant franchises across the U.S. To qualify, a franchise must be legally operating in the U.S. with at least 10% of its locations or its headquarters based in the country. Also, at least 15% of the total units must be franchised. The rankings are based on voluntary disclosures and the most recent public Franchise Disclosure Documents (FDDs), from which systemwide revenue is assessed on a global scale.

BIGGBY® COFFEE is a purpose-driven, people-first franchise brand committed to building community and ensuring every owner achieves a healthy return on investment.

"We know this is really just the start. Our long-term vision has always been about intentional, strategic growth," Kaylor said. "We remain absolutely committed to serving our communities, supporting our phenomenal franchise partners and upholding the values that got us here. The biggest strides are still ahead and we're ready to make them."

With a focus on thoughtful, strategic growth, BIGGBY® COFFEE is deepening its connections in current communities while expanding into new areas where it can foster meaningful impact.

About The BIGGBY® COFFEE Franchise

BIGGBY® COFFEE, headquartered in East Lansing, Michigan, is a national coffee franchise with over 450 locations across 13 states. Since opening its first store in 1995, BIGGBY® has remained 100% franchise-owned and operates under a fully franchised business model designed to help local entrepreneurs grow successful, community-minded businesses.

The company is guided by a people-first philosophy and a commitment to values-aligned growth — supporting franchise owners and baristas, creating positive experiences for guests, and partnering with coffee producers who treat people well, respect the environment, and invest in their communities.

In 2024, BIGGBY® introduced a refined visual identity anchored by the tagline BIGGBY® Makes it Better, reinforcing the brand's dedication to consistent quality, human connection, and uplifting everyday interactions.

For more information on BIGGBY® COFFEE or franchise opportunities, visit www.biggby.com .

