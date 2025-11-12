BIGGBY® COFFEE Named No. 2 Best Coffee Chain in the Nation by USA Today

The people have spoken — BIGGBY® COFFEE tops Starbucks, Dunkin', Dutch Bros and Caribou in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

EAST LANSING, Mich., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BIGGBY® COFFEE , the 450-plus unit high-energy coffee franchise, has officially been named the No. 2 Best Coffee Chain in the United States by USA Today's10 Best Readers' Choice Awards . The brand ranked above major national players including Starbucks, Dunkin', Dutch Bros, Scooter's and Caribou Coffee.

The annual USA Today poll recognizes the most beloved coffee brands across the nation, with nominations and rankings determined by coffee lovers and readers nationwide. BIGGBY® COFFEE's ranking highlights its growing reputation as a franchise built on connection, community and consistency — not just caffeine.

"We're beyond honored to see BIGGBY® COFFEE recognized among the top coffee chains in the country — and even more proud that this ranking comes from our guests," said President Erin Kaylor . "This isn't just a win for our brand; it's a win for every barista, franchise owner and community that has embraced our mission to make the world a better place, one cup at a time."

Since opening its first shop in East Lansing, Michigan, in 1995, BIGGBY® has built its success on simple values: to build communities where people feel connected, valued, uplifted and inspired. The 100% franchise-owned brand continues to expand nationwide while staying rooted in its purpose-driven approach — to create a world where people are energized by purpose, connected by community, and uplifted through everyday interactions.

"This recognition validates what our customers and franchise owners already know — BIGGBY® COFFEE is different," said CEO Mike McFall . "We've never chased trends or corporate metrics. We've focused on people, and people are the reason we're here. We're grateful to everyone who voted and continues to share in our journey."

BIGGBY® COFFEE's placement in USA Today's 10Best list comes during a banner year for the brand, which recently celebrated its 30th anniversary, introduced a refreshed visual identity under the tagline "BIGGBY® Makes it Better" and continues to open new stores across the country at record pace.

About The BIGGBY® COFFEE Franchise

BIGGBY® COFFEE, headquartered in East Lansing, Michigan, is a national coffee franchise with over 450 locations across 13 states. Since opening its first store in 1995, BIGGBY® has remained 100% franchise-owned and operates under a fully franchised business model designed to help local entrepreneurs grow successful, community-minded businesses.

The company is guided by a people-first philosophy and a commitment to values-aligned growth — supporting franchise owners and baristas, creating positive experiences for guests, and partnering with coffee producers who treat people well, respect the environment, and invest in their communities.

In 2024, BIGGBY® introduced a refined visual identity anchored by the tagline BIGGBY® Makes it Better, reinforcing the brand's dedication to consistent quality, human connection, and uplifting everyday interactions.

For more information on BIGGBY® COFFEE or franchise opportunities, visit www.biggby.com .

