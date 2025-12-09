BIGGBY® COFFEE Recognized on Forbes' 2026 Best Customer Service List

The national coffee franchise was named No. 115 in this year's survey of more than 3.8 million customer-service ratings.

EAST LANSING, Mich., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BIGGBY® COFFEE , the people-focused coffee franchise with over 450 locations, was named on the Forbes Best Customer Service 2026 list , ranking No. 115 among the top 300 brands recognized nationwide. The annual ranking, published October 14 and conducted in partnership with customer-insights firm HundredX , highlights companies that deliver exceptional personal interaction, speed, service quality and problem resolution.

The 2026 list was developed from an extensive online survey fielded from August 2024 through July 2025, in which 158,000 consumers shared more than 3.8 million ratings across more than 3,500 brands. Respondents freely selected the companies they reviewed, and each brand required at least 400 evaluations to qualify. BIGGBY® COFFEE's strong placement reflects consistent, positive experiences reported directly by guests across the United States.

"This recognition means a lot because it comes straight from our customers," said Erin Kaylor , president of BIGGBY® COFFEE. "Every day in our stores, our baristas work to make people feel seen, valued and cared for. Customer service isn't a department here, it's our culture. Being named to this list affirms that the moments of connection we focus on are making a real impact."

This is Forbes' third annual Best Customer Service list, which evaluates companies across industries using criteria tailored to each sector. Restaurants, for example, are evaluated heavily on speed, accuracy and the guest experience, areas in which BIGGBY® COFFEE continues to invest.

"We believe people always remember how you make them feel," said Mike McFall, CEO of BIGGBY® COFFEE. "From the very beginning, our purpose has been to make the world a better place. When guests walk into a BIGGBY® café, we want them to leave feeling better than when they arrived. Earning this recognition is a reflection of the heart our franchise owners and baristas bring to that mission."

The placement on Forbes' 2026 Best Customer Service list comes during a period of strong momentum for the brand. BIGGBY® COFFEE recently introduced a refined visual identity, expanded its leadership team and continued to open new locations across the country with a focus on values-aligned, people-first growth. The franchise also remains committed to ethical sourcing and aims to reach 100% Farm-Direct coffee purchasing by 2028.

"This honor reinforces what we work toward every day," Kaylor said. "Great coffee matters, but great connection matters even more. We're grateful to every guest who took the time to share their experience."

BIGGBY® COFFEE, headquartered in East Lansing, Michigan, is a national coffee franchise with over 450 locations across 13 states. Since opening its first store in 1995, BIGGBY® has remained 100% franchise-owned and operates under a fully franchised business model designed to help local entrepreneurs grow successful, community-minded businesses.

The company is guided by a people-first philosophy and a commitment to values-aligned growth — supporting franchise owners and baristas, creating positive experiences for guests, and partnering with coffee producers who treat people well, respect the environment, and invest in their communities.

In 2024, BIGGBY® introduced a refined visual identity anchored by the tagline BIGGBY® Makes it Better, reinforcing the brand's dedication to consistent quality, human connection and uplifting everyday interactions.

For more information on BIGGBY® COFFEE or franchise opportunities, visit www.biggby.com .

