BIGGBY® COFFEE Ranks Among Top Franchises on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® for 2026

The high-energy, people-first coffee franchise climbed 11 spots from its 2025 ranking, sitting at No. 201 in this year's lineup, recognized for its strength and success as a franchise model.

EAST LANSING, Mich., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BIGGBY® COFFEE , the high-energy coffee franchise with over 460 locations nationwide, is proud to announce its inclusion in Entrepreneur's prestigious Franchise 500® list for 2026. BIGGBY® COFFEE ranked at No. 201, up 11 spots from 2025. While the recognition highlights the continued growth of BIGGBY® COFFEE as a business, it also validates the strength of the brand's people-first, values-aligned model.

"The Franchise 500 is a recognition of the strength and innovation of the best franchises in the world," said Michael McFall , CEO of BIGGBY® COFFEE. "We're honored to be included, and this is a clear confirmation of our thesis: that love-driven, people-first practices serve to make businesses stronger and more successful."

Now in its 47th year, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 is the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Franchises are evaluated on key factors such as unit growth, financial strength and stability, brand power and operational support, with each franchise receiving a cumulative score based on analysis of more than 150 data points. Entrepreneur ranks the top 500 franchises in order of their overall score, providing prospective franchisees with a trusted resource for evaluating franchise opportunities.

The brand's rise in the rankings is supported by its continued growth and evolution throughout 2025. Much of this momentum reflects BIGGBY® COFFEE's recent brand refresh, anchored by the tagline BIGGBY® Makes it Better, which reinforces the company's focus on consistent quality, human connection and creating uplifting, everyday experiences for guests and franchise owners alike.

In addition to its continued growth, BIGGBY® COFFEE remains focused on building a values-aligned franchise system that supports franchise owners, team members and the communities they serve, reinforcing a people-first approach to long-term success.

To view BIGGBY® COFFEE's full profile on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, visit: https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/directory/biggby-coffee/299698 . Results are also featured in the January/February 2026 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands.

About The BIGGBY® COFFEE Franchise

BIGGBY® COFFEE, headquartered in East Lansing, Michigan, is a national coffee franchise with over 460 locations across 13 states. Since opening its first store in 1995, BIGGBY® has remained 100% franchise-owned and operates under a fully franchised business model designed to help local entrepreneurs grow successful, community-minded businesses.

The company is guided by a people-first philosophy and a commitment to values-aligned growth — supporting franchise owners and baristas, creating positive experiences for guests and partnering with coffee producers who treat people well, respect the environment and invest in their communities.

In 2024, BIGGBY® introduced a refined visual identity anchored by the tagline BIGGBY® Makes it Better, reinforcing the brand's dedication to consistent quality, human connection and uplifting everyday interactions.

For more information on BIGGBY® COFFEE or franchise opportunities, visit www.biggby.com .

