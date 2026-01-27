Fresh Starts and Sweethearts: BIGGBY® COFFEE Brings Back Winter Favorites and Adds a TWIX® Twist for Valentine's Season

The seasonal lineup runs Jan. 2 through Feb. 25 and features salted caramel drinks inspired by TWIX®, hot chocolate flavors, value bundles, and Red Velvet beverages launching Jan. 29.

EAST LANSING, Mich., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BIGGBY® COFFEE , the 460-plus-unit high-energy coffee franchise, is kicking off 2026 with seasonal menu favorites, festive Valentine's offerings, value-driven bundles and a limited-time TWIX® collaboration paired with a spotlight on its hot chocolate lineup. The seasonal menu runs Jan. 2 through Feb. 25, 2026.

This winter, BIGGBY® COFFEE is featuring three distinct seasonal beverage categories designed to bring comfort, creativity and a little extra sweetness to the colder months.

First, fan-favorite Salted Caramel beverages return with a new twist, featuring TWIX®-inspired flavors topped with a TWIX® candy crumble.

In addition, BIGGBY® COFFEE is spotlighting its lineup of rich, comforting hot chocolate beverages, offering both classic and seasonal flavors perfect for snowy winter days.

And for Valentine's Day, BIGGBY® COFFEE is serving up festive, sweet treats, including Red Velvet beverages, the Sweetheart BIGGBY Blast® energy drink and the Berry Chocolatey Creme Freeze.

Featured Valentine's beverages include:

Red Velvet Latte (hot, iced, frozen) and Sweet Foam Red Velvet Cold Brew

Sweetheart BIGGBY Blast® Energy Drink (strawberry and dragon fruit topped with sweet foam)

Berry Chocolatey Creme Freeze (white chocolate, mocha, strawberries, mini chocolate chips)

Featured TWIX® beverages, inspired by Salted Caramel TWIX®, include:

Salted Caramel Latte and the Salted Mocha Caramel Latte topped with TWIX® (hot, iced, frozen)

Sweet Foam Salted Mocha Caramel Cold Brew topped with TWIX®

The TWIX® Fix Creme Freeze

Hot Chocolate, Cocoa Carmella, Salted Cocoa Carmella with TWIX® topping, Mint Hot Chocolate, White Hot Chocolate

Seasonal food items also return, including the fan-favorite Sausage Cheddar Biscuit with honey and Chocolate Cake Pops.

Guests can also enjoy seasonal promotions:

Twice As Nice Tuesday: Double loyalty points every Tuesday on specialty beverage purchases for registered members.

Double loyalty points every Tuesday on specialty beverage purchases for registered members. National Hot Chocolate Day (Saturday, Jan. 31): Free 16 oz. hot chocolate with any specialty beverage purchase.

Free 16 oz. hot chocolate with any specialty beverage purchase. Don't Fumble Your Monday (Monday, Feb. 9): Power through the Monday after the Big Game with a $2.99 hot or iced 16oz specialty drink.

Power through the Monday after the Big Game with a $2.99 hot or iced 16oz specialty drink. Valentine's Day (Saturday, Feb. 14): Buy one, get one free on any drink, any size.

From the TWIX®-inspired Salted Caramel beverages and rich hot chocolate options to Red Velvet, Sweetheart BIGGBY Blast® and other adorable Valentine's Day-inspired treats, BIGGBY® COFFEE delivers a variety of offerings to help guests celebrate winter, indulge for Valentine's and start a caffeinated 2026.

To find a BIGGBY® COFFEE location near you, visit www.BIGGBY.com .

About the BIGGBY® COFFEE Franchise

BIGGBY® COFFEE, headquartered in East Lansing, Michigan, is a national coffee franchise with over 460 locations across 13 states. Since opening its first store in 1995, BIGGBY® has remained 100% franchise-owned and operates under a fully franchised business model designed to help local entrepreneurs grow successful, community-minded businesses.

The company is guided by a people-first philosophy and a commitment to values-aligned growth — supporting franchise owners and baristas, creating positive experiences for guests, and partnering with coffee producers who treat people well, respect the environment, and invest in their communities.

In 2024, BIGGBY® introduced a refined visual identity anchored by the tagline BIGGBY® Makes it Better, reinforcing the brand's dedication to consistent quality, human connection and uplifting everyday interactions.

For more information on BIGGBY® COFFEE or franchise opportunities, visit www.biggby.com .

To learn more about franchising with BIGGBY® COFFEE, visit https://www.biggbyfranchising.com/ .

