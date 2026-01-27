Fresh Starts and Sweethearts: BIGGBY® COFFEE Brings Back Winter Favorites and Adds a TWIX® Twist for Valentine's Season

The seasonal lineup runs Jan. 2 through Feb. 25 and features salted caramel drinks inspired by TWIX®, hot chocolate flavors, value bundles, and Red Velvet beverages launching Jan. 29.

EAST LANSING, Mich., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BIGGBY® COFFEE, the 460-plus-unit high-energy coffee franchise, is kicking off 2026 with seasonal menu favorites, festive Valentine's offerings, value-driven bundles and a limited-time TWIX® collaboration paired with a spotlight on its hot chocolate lineup. The seasonal menu runs Jan. 2 through Feb. 25, 2026.

This winter, BIGGBY® COFFEE is featuring three distinct seasonal beverage categories designed to bring comfort, creativity and a little extra sweetness to the colder months.

First, fan-favorite Salted Caramel beverages return with a new twist, featuring TWIX®-inspired flavors topped with a TWIX® candy crumble.

In addition, BIGGBY® COFFEE is spotlighting its lineup of rich, comforting hot chocolate beverages, offering both classic and seasonal flavors perfect for snowy winter days.

And for Valentine's Day, BIGGBY® COFFEE is serving up festive, sweet treats, including Red Velvet beverages, the Sweetheart BIGGBY Blast® energy drink and the Berry Chocolatey Creme Freeze.

Featured Valentine's beverages include:

  • Red Velvet Latte (hot, iced, frozen) and Sweet Foam Red Velvet Cold Brew
  • Sweetheart BIGGBY Blast® Energy Drink (strawberry and dragon fruit topped with sweet foam)
  • Berry Chocolatey Creme Freeze (white chocolate, mocha, strawberries, mini chocolate chips)

Featured TWIX® beverages, inspired by Salted Caramel TWIX®, include:

  • Salted Caramel Latte and the Salted Mocha Caramel Latte topped with TWIX® (hot, iced, frozen)
  • Sweet Foam Salted Mocha Caramel Cold Brew topped with TWIX®
  • The TWIX® Fix Creme Freeze
  • Hot Chocolate, Cocoa Carmella, Salted Cocoa Carmella with TWIX® topping, Mint Hot Chocolate, White Hot Chocolate

Seasonal food items also return, including the fan-favorite Sausage Cheddar Biscuit with honey and Chocolate Cake Pops.

Guests can also enjoy seasonal promotions:

  • Twice As Nice Tuesday: Double loyalty points every Tuesday on specialty beverage purchases for registered members.
  • National Hot Chocolate Day (Saturday, Jan. 31): Free 16 oz. hot chocolate with any specialty beverage purchase.
  • Don't Fumble Your Monday (Monday, Feb. 9): Power through the Monday after the Big Game with a $2.99 hot or iced 16oz specialty drink.
  • Valentine's Day (Saturday, Feb. 14): Buy one, get one free on any drink, any size.

From the TWIX®-inspired Salted Caramel beverages and rich hot chocolate options to Red Velvet, Sweetheart BIGGBY Blast® and other adorable Valentine's Day-inspired treats, BIGGBY® COFFEE delivers a variety of offerings to help guests celebrate winter, indulge for Valentine's and start a caffeinated 2026.

To find a BIGGBY® COFFEE location near you, visit www.BIGGBY.com.

About the BIGGBY® COFFEE Franchise
BIGGBY® COFFEE, headquartered in East Lansing, Michigan, is a national coffee franchise with over 460 locations across 13 states. Since opening its first store in 1995, BIGGBY® has remained 100% franchise-owned and operates under a fully franchised business model designed to help local entrepreneurs grow successful, community-minded businesses.

The company is guided by a people-first philosophy and a commitment to values-aligned growth — supporting franchise owners and baristas, creating positive experiences for guests, and partnering with coffee producers who treat people well, respect the environment, and invest in their communities.

In 2024, BIGGBY® introduced a refined visual identity anchored by the tagline BIGGBY® Makes it Better, reinforcing the brand's dedication to consistent quality, human connection and uplifting everyday interactions.

For more information on BIGGBY® COFFEE or franchise opportunities, visit www.biggby.com.

To learn more about franchising with BIGGBY® COFFEE, visit https://www.biggbyfranchising.com/.

