Fresh Starts and Sweethearts: BIGGBY® COFFEE Brings Back Winter Favorites and Adds a TWIX® Twist for Valentine's Season
Jan 27, 2026, 16:00 ET
The seasonal lineup runs Jan. 2 through Feb. 25 and features salted caramel drinks inspired by TWIX®, hot chocolate flavors, value bundles, and Red Velvet beverages launching Jan. 29.
EAST LANSING, Mich., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BIGGBY® COFFEE, the 460-plus-unit high-energy coffee franchise, is kicking off 2026 with seasonal menu favorites, festive Valentine's offerings, value-driven bundles and a limited-time TWIX® collaboration paired with a spotlight on its hot chocolate lineup. The seasonal menu runs Jan. 2 through Feb. 25, 2026.
This winter, BIGGBY® COFFEE is featuring three distinct seasonal beverage categories designed to bring comfort, creativity and a little extra sweetness to the colder months.
First, fan-favorite Salted Caramel beverages return with a new twist, featuring TWIX®-inspired flavors topped with a TWIX® candy crumble.
In addition, BIGGBY® COFFEE is spotlighting its lineup of rich, comforting hot chocolate beverages, offering both classic and seasonal flavors perfect for snowy winter days.
And for Valentine's Day, BIGGBY® COFFEE is serving up festive, sweet treats, including Red Velvet beverages, the Sweetheart BIGGBY Blast® energy drink and the Berry Chocolatey Creme Freeze.
Featured Valentine's beverages include:
- Red Velvet Latte (hot, iced, frozen) and Sweet Foam Red Velvet Cold Brew
- Sweetheart BIGGBY Blast® Energy Drink (strawberry and dragon fruit topped with sweet foam)
- Berry Chocolatey Creme Freeze (white chocolate, mocha, strawberries, mini chocolate chips)
Featured TWIX® beverages, inspired by Salted Caramel TWIX®, include:
- Salted Caramel Latte and the Salted Mocha Caramel Latte topped with TWIX® (hot, iced, frozen)
- Sweet Foam Salted Mocha Caramel Cold Brew topped with TWIX®
- The TWIX® Fix Creme Freeze
- Hot Chocolate, Cocoa Carmella, Salted Cocoa Carmella with TWIX® topping, Mint Hot Chocolate, White Hot Chocolate
Seasonal food items also return, including the fan-favorite Sausage Cheddar Biscuit with honey and Chocolate Cake Pops.
Guests can also enjoy seasonal promotions:
- Twice As Nice Tuesday: Double loyalty points every Tuesday on specialty beverage purchases for registered members.
- National Hot Chocolate Day (Saturday, Jan. 31): Free 16 oz. hot chocolate with any specialty beverage purchase.
- Don't Fumble Your Monday (Monday, Feb. 9): Power through the Monday after the Big Game with a $2.99 hot or iced 16oz specialty drink.
- Valentine's Day (Saturday, Feb. 14): Buy one, get one free on any drink, any size.
From the TWIX®-inspired Salted Caramel beverages and rich hot chocolate options to Red Velvet, Sweetheart BIGGBY Blast® and other adorable Valentine's Day-inspired treats, BIGGBY® COFFEE delivers a variety of offerings to help guests celebrate winter, indulge for Valentine's and start a caffeinated 2026.
About the BIGGBY® COFFEE Franchise
BIGGBY® COFFEE, headquartered in East Lansing, Michigan, is a national coffee franchise with over 460 locations across 13 states. Since opening its first store in 1995, BIGGBY® has remained 100% franchise-owned and operates under a fully franchised business model designed to help local entrepreneurs grow successful, community-minded businesses.
The company is guided by a people-first philosophy and a commitment to values-aligned growth — supporting franchise owners and baristas, creating positive experiences for guests, and partnering with coffee producers who treat people well, respect the environment, and invest in their communities.
In 2024, BIGGBY® introduced a refined visual identity anchored by the tagline BIGGBY® Makes it Better, reinforcing the brand's dedication to consistent quality, human connection and uplifting everyday interactions.
For more information on BIGGBY® COFFEE or franchise opportunities, visit www.biggby.com.
To learn more about franchising with BIGGBY® COFFEE, visit https://www.biggbyfranchising.com/.
