BIGGBY® COFFEE Teams Up With TWIX® for Limited-Time Salted Caramel Drinks

The seasonal Salted Caramel lineup features TWIX® candy toppings and coincides with a winter spotlight on BIGGBY® COFFEE's hot chocolate menu, available through Feb. 25.

EAST LANSING, Mich., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BIGGBY® COFFEE, the 460-plus-unit high-energy coffee franchise, is kicking off 2026 with a limited-time partnership bringing together two fan favorites. From Jan. 2 through Feb. 25, BIGGBY® will feature a salted caramel beverage lineup inspired by TWIX®, with all salted caramel drinks topped with a TWIX® cookie & candy crumble.

The seasonal return of salted caramel gets a new twist this winter, blending the rich, sweet-and-salty flavor profile inspired by Salted Caramel TWIX® into a variety of hot, iced and frozen beverages, delivering a dessert-inspired experience in a perfectly sippable format.

Featured salted caramel beverages available include:

Salted Caramel Latte with TWIX® topping

Salted Mocha Caramel Latte with TWIX® topping

Sweet Foam Salted Caramel Cold Brew with TWIX® topping

Sweet Foam Salted Mocha Caramel Cold Brew with TWIX® topping

Salted Cocoa Carmella with TWIX® topping

TWIX® Fix Creme Freeze

In addition to the TWIX© collaboration, BIGGBY® is placing a strong seasonal focus on its hot chocolate lineup throughout early 2026 and found a way for TWIX® to be included, too. A delicious warm-up option for kids, teens and non-coffee drinkers alike, BIGGBY® Hot Chocolate is a comforting winter choice.

Featured hot chocolate beverages available include:

Hot Chocolate

Cocoa Carmella Hot Chocolate

Salted Cocoa Carmella Hot Chocolate with TWIX® topping

Mint Hot Chocolate

White Hot Chocolate

BIGGBY® will also celebrate National Hot Chocolate Day with a limited-time promotion that will unite coffee drinkers and their non-caffeinated companions. On Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, guests can enjoy a free 16 oz. Hot Chocolate with the purchase of any specialty beverage (offer valid on a 10 oz. as well).

With the return of Salted Caramel flavors, a TWIX®-inspired topping and a renewed emphasis on Hot Chocolate, BIGGBY® COFFEE is offering guests more ways to sip a cold season staple and enjoy the winter season one cup at a time.

To find a BIGGBY® COFFEE location near you, visit www.BIGGBY.com .

© 2026 Mars or Affiliates

About the BIGGBY® COFFEE Franchise

BIGGBY® COFFEE, headquartered in East Lansing, Michigan, is a national coffee franchise with over 460 locations across 13 states. Since opening its first store in 1995, BIGGBY® has remained 100% franchise-owned and operates under a fully franchised business model designed to help local entrepreneurs grow successful, community-minded businesses.

The company is guided by a people-first philosophy and a commitment to values-aligned growth — supporting franchise owners and baristas, creating positive experiences for guests, and partnering with coffee producers who treat people well, respect the environment, and invest in their communities.

In 2024, BIGGBY® introduced a refined visual identity anchored by the tagline BIGGBY® Makes it Better, reinforcing the brand's dedication to consistent quality, human connection and uplifting everyday interactions.

For more information on BIGGBY® COFFEE or franchise opportunities, visit www.biggby.com .

To learn more about franchising with BIGGBY® COFFEE, visit https://www.biggbyfranchising.com/ .

INTERNAL USE ONLY:

Title Tag: BIGGBY® COFFEE Launches Limited-Time TWIX® Salted Caramel Drinks

Meta Description: BIGGBY® COFFEE partners with TWIX® on a limited-time Salted Caramel drink lineup, available Jan. 2–Feb. 25, plus a new seasonal hot chocolate beverage line.

Keywords: Biggby seasonal menu, Biggby Valentine's, Biggby 2026, Valentine's Day, Biggby Twix, Biggby Coffee Twix partnership, Biggby Twix 2026, hot chocolate, Biggby hot chocolate, National Hot Chocolate Day, Biggby National Hot Chocolate Day

Focus Keyword: BIGGBY COFFEE

URL Slug: biggby-coffee-twix-salted-caramel-partnership-hot-chocolate-seasonal

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Maw

Mainland

209.617.6518

[email protected]

SOURCE BIGGBY® COFFEE