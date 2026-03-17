Luck Is Brewing: BIGGBY® COFFEE Brings Back Fan-Favorite Irish Cream Lineup for St. Patrick's Day

The limited-time Irish Cream lineup runs through March 25 and features festive seasonal flavors, including the Latte of Joy spotlighting today's white chocolate trend.

EAST LANSING, Mich., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BIGGBY® COFFEE, the 460-plus-unit high-energy coffee franchise, is celebrating the return of its beloved Irish Cream lineup just in time for St. Patrick's Day. The limited-time Irish Cream menu will be available through March 25.

The Irish Cream lineup has long been a go-to seasonal offering for BIGGBY® fans, adding creamy, comforting flavors to everyday coffee orders. This year's featured Latte of Joy combines Irish cream, caramel, and White Lightning (BIGGBY® COFFEE's signature white chocolate flavor) for a smooth, well-balanced drink.

Featured Irish Cream beverages available in-store and through BIGGBY® COFFEE's digital ordering channels include:

Lucky Charm Latte

Latte of Joy

Sweet Foam Irish Cream Cold Brew

Additional Irish Cream beverages available exclusively through BIGGBY® COFFEE's digital ordering channels include:

Chocolate Covered Leprechaun Latte

Irish Cream Latte

Irish Bog Latte

Foggy Irishman Latte

BIGGBY® is offering 50% off any size Irish Cream beverage on Tuesday, March 17, to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. The one-day deal gives fans a chance to enjoy their favorite Irish Cream drinks for less.

Whether guests are fueling up for busy mornings, meeting friends for a seasonal treat or simply embracing a little everyday fun, BIGGBY® COFFEE's Irish Cream beverages offer a limited-time way to sip into the season.

To find a BIGGBY® COFFEE location near you, visit www.BIGGBY.com.

About the BIGGBY® COFFEE Franchise

BIGGBY® COFFEE, headquartered in East Lansing, Michigan, is a national coffee franchise with over 460 locations across 13 states. Since opening its first store in 1995, BIGGBY® has remained 100% franchise-owned and operates under a fully franchised business model designed to help local entrepreneurs grow successful, community-minded businesses.

The company is guided by a people-first philosophy and a commitment to values-aligned growth — supporting franchise owners and baristas, creating positive experiences for guests, and partnering with coffee producers who treat people well, respect the environment and invest in their communities.

In 2024, BIGGBY® introduced a refined visual identity anchored by the tagline BIGGBY® Makes it Better, reinforcing the brand's dedication to consistent quality, human connection and uplifting everyday interactions.

For more information on BIGGBY® COFFEE or franchise opportunities, visit www.biggby.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Davern

Mainland

773-415-8477

[email protected]

SOURCE BIGGBY® COFFEE