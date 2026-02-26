BIGGBY® COFFEE Welcomes Spring With Festive Irish Cream, Brown Sugar Creations and Seasonal Perks

The seasonal lineup runs Feb. 26 through May 20 and features festive Irish Cream beverages, Brown Sugar drinks, spring treats and limited-time promotions.

EAST LANSING, Mich., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BIGGBY® COFFEE , the 460-plus-unit high-energy coffee franchise, is welcoming spring with a fresh seasonal menu featuring fan-favorite Irish Cream beverages, smooth brown sugar coffee creations, seasonal food items and limited-time promotions. The seasonal lineup runs Feb. 26 through May 20, 2026.

This spring, BIGGBY® COFFEE is spotlighting two seasonal beverage categories designed to bring festive flavor and cozy-sweet indulgence to every kind of coffee run.

First, Irish cream returns for a lucky start to the season, just in time for St. Patrick's Day. The beloved flavor shines across a variety of creamy, dessert-inspired beverages that deliver rich, comforting sips with a festive twist.

Featured Irish cream beverages include:

Lucky Charm Latte

Sweet Foam Irish Cream Cold Brew

Latte of Joy

Chocolate Covered Leprechaun

Irish Cream Latte

In addition, BIGGBY® is featuring its brown sugar lineup, a smooth, lightly sweet flavor that pairs perfectly with coffee and chai for a warm, comforting spring sip.

Featured brown sugar beverages include:

Brown Sugar Latte

Brown Bear Latte

Brown Sugar Chai

Brown Sugar Chai Charger

Seasonal food items also return, including the fan-favorite Sausage Cheddar Biscuit with Honey, Lemon Coffee Cake Bites and Chocolate Cake Pops. Guests can also take advantage of value bundles that pair coffee and food for an easy, satisfying option.

Guests can also enjoy seasonal promotions throughout the spring:

Daylight Saving Time (March 8-13): $1 off any drink, any size

(March 8-13): $1 off any drink, any size St. Patrick's Day (March 17): 50% off any size Irish Cream beverage

(March 17): 50% off any size Irish Cream beverage Nurses Week (May 6-12): $1.99 any 16-ounce beverage with valid ID

(May 6-12): $1.99 any 16-ounce beverage with valid ID Mother's Day (May 10): BOGO free or $1 off any drink, any size

From Irish Cream favorites to brown sugar classics and spring treats, BIGGBY® delivers a variety of offerings to help guests sip into spring and enjoy the season.

To find a BIGGBY® COFFEE location near you, visit www.BIGGBY.com .

About The BIGGBY® COFFEE Franchise

BIGGBY® COFFEE, headquartered in East Lansing, Michigan, is a national coffee franchise with over 460 locations across 13 states. Since opening its first store in 1995, BIGGBY® has remained 100% franchise-owned and operates under a fully franchised business model designed to help local entrepreneurs grow successful, community-minded businesses.

The company is guided by a people-first philosophy and a commitment to values-aligned growth — supporting franchise owners and baristas, creating positive experiences for guests, and partnering with coffee producers who treat people well, respect the environment, and invest in their communities.

In 2024, BIGGBY® introduced a refined visual identity anchored by the tagline BIGGBY® Makes it Better, reinforcing the brand's dedication to consistent quality, human connection and uplifting everyday interactions.

For more information on BIGGBY® COFFEE or franchise opportunities, visit www.biggby.com .

