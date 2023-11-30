Sand Mountain Skate has returned to Sand Mountain Amphitheater and features a bigger ice rink this year.

ALBERTVILLE, Ala., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The rink is 5,000 square feet which is 1,000 square feet larger than last year's rink. The increase in size allows us to accommodate more skaters at one of the best holiday activity destinations in the Sand Mountain region. We also have an improved layout featuring a 40' x 40' heated tent that is connected to the ice rink. It is located inside the Sand Mountain Amphitheater in Albertville and will be open until January 13, 2024.

Bigger and Better Sand Mountain Skate Ice Rink Returns to Sand Mountain Amphitheater This Fall/Winter

Sand Mountain Skate offers public ice skate sessions, birthday parties, corporate/private event options, church group nights, a Christmas tree trail, holiday light shows, Santa Claus appearances, and theme nights. We have a lot of new delicious food and beverage options available including cinnamon-glazed roasted pecans and cashews, soft pretzels, popcorn, pizza, soup, chili, cinnamon rolls, donuts, hot chocolate, apple cider, and more. We also have excellent bar options available including beer, wine, and specialty drinks such as a Peach Bourbon Frothy. In addition, we have great Sand Mountain Skate swag that you can purchase as well.

Public Skate sessions cost $15.00 per person and include skate rental and a skate aid. If you have your own skates, the cost is $8.00 per person. Public skate sessions are 1.5-hour timeslots and are available Friday through Sunday, as well as additional days during Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks. Birthday parties, private events, and group nights can be scheduled with our team. Please contact us if you are interested in learning more about any of those. Our calendar of events, hours of operation, and concessions and bar menus are all on our website at www.sandmountainskate.com. Sand Mountain Skate also has its own Facebook page, @sandmountainskate. Follow us and like us to receive all the exciting updates and event information.

"We are extremely excited to host the Sand Mountain region again this year at Sand Mountain Skate," said Sand Mountain Park General Manager Brent Boatwright. "We wanted to build upon last year, and we got even more creative this year, to make it bigger and better." Boatwright also stated, "Sand Mountain Skate allows our community to have a fun activity during the winter months that can involve the whole family, or a large group of friends. We will be hosting multiple activities and events throughout the season so I encourage you to stay up to date with our social media to keep up with all that will be going on. We will host school field trips, birthday parties, holiday light shows to themed events, public skate sessions to corporate holiday parties, that will make Sand Mountain Skate the place to be this Winter season."

For more information about Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater, please visit Sand Mountain Park Amphitheater's website at www.sandmountainpark.com.

About Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater

Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater is a sports, leisure, wellness and entertainment venue with 16 tennis courts, 14 outdoor turf fields, a 6,000+ person capacity outdoor amphitheater, an 8-lane indoor competition/lap pool, an outdoor water park, multiple playgrounds, an RV park, an 18-hole disc golf course, a 3.5+ mile walking/running trail, two dog parks, and a 103,000-square-foot community recreation center that includes four hardwood courts, a 2-story fitness center, a 2-lane indoor track, concessions, locker rooms and conference/party rooms. Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater is part of The SF Network, the largest and fastest-growing network of sports and recreation facilities in the nation. For more information, please visit thesfnetwork.com.

Press Contact:

Scott Smith,

3345249334

SOURCE Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater