Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater & NinjaCross™ Systems Announce Exclusive Three-Year Partnership

Alabama's Premier Sports and Entertainment Park Ups Amenity Offerings With Exclusive Addition

ALBERTVILLE, Ala., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just a few years after opening, Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater (SMPA) is reinvigorating its indoor aquatics facility with NinjaCross™, the retractable obstacle course. In addition to offering 133 acres of live entertainment, family recreation, wellness & elite-level athletic facilities, the indoor system's implementation will be the first of its kind in Alabama and exclusive to Sand Mountain Park's members and guests.

NinjaCross™ will be located at the indoor aquatics center presented by Citizens Bank & Trust, open to the public in the near future. The new indoor obstacle course will be available to members and day pass customers during certain times, and will feature birthday party packages as well as leagues and competitions. It will be open year-round, which "will be an excellent way to experience a different type of workout, and have a lot of fun at the same time," remarks Scott Smith, SMPA's Manager of Marketing & Partnership.

"Our team at SMPA is excited to add a new experience for our members and guests that you cannot get anywhere else in Alabama," says Brent Boatwright, General Manager of Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater. "NinjaCross™ will be a great addition to our facility that will add to our mission of enhancing the mental and physical well-being of our region."

Mike Brewer, Personnel & Purchasing Director for the City of Albertville, added, "We are excited to have NinjaCross™ at the new SMPA indoor aquatics facility, as we're always looking for ways to be innovative in providing fitness and fun at SMPA. NinjaCross™ is next-level aquatics entertainment, and we're very proud to have it right here in Albertville."

About Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater

Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater is a sports, leisure, wellness and entertainment venue with 16 tennis courts, 14 outdoor turf fields, a 6,000+ person capacity outdoor amphitheater, an 8-lane indoor competition/lap pool, an outdoor water park, multiple playgrounds, an RV park, an 18-hole disc golf course, a 3.5+ mile walking/running trail, two dog parks, and a 103,000-square-foot community recreation center that includes four hardwood courts, a 2-story fitness center, a 2-lane indoor track, concessions, locker rooms and conference/party rooms. Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater is part of The SF Network, the largest and fastest-growing network of sports and recreation facilities in the nation. For more information, please visit thesfnetwork.com.

