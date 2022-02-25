Bigger, Better, Greener, Faster Ultra-capable and Undeniable Jeep® and Jeep Performance Parts Concepts Heading to the 56th Annual Easter Jeep Safari

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jeep® brand is headed back to its 'home away from home' – Moab, Utah – for the 56th annual Easter Jeep Safari, scheduled for April 9-17, 2022. For more than five decades, thousands of enthusiasts and Jeep brand loyalists have gotten together to take part in one of the largest off-road gatherings in the world, hosted by Moab's Red Rock 4-Wheelers club. The Jeep brand and Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) design teams are hard at work once again creating several one-of-a-kind Jeep concept vehicles that will take four-wheeling to the next level and prove why there's nothing quite like legendary Jeep 4x4 capability. A sneak peek behind the curtain shows what's in store for this year's Easter Jeep Safari lineup. Jeep and JPP sketches, hot off the drawing table, hint at two of the new concept vehicles, including one 4xe electrified Jeep SUV that will certainly conquer even the most tumultuous terrain along the backcountry trails of Moab and further highlight the Jeep brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom. Stay up to date on the latest Easter Jeep Safari news from Jeep and JPP here.

