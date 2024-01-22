BIGGER IS BETTER AT KRISPY KRUNCHY CHICKEN® WITH LAUNCH OF NEW CAJUN CHICKEN SANDWICH

New premium sandwich launches nationwide

ALEXANDRIA, La., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Krispy Krunchy Chicken®, one of the fastest-growing hot food concepts in the convenience store business with nearly 3,000 locations, is focused on growth in the new year with the launch of its new Cajun Chicken Sandwich! Starting today, customers can get their hands on the premium-quality sandwich that is crispy on the outside and amazingly juicy and flavorful on the inside.

"We're excited to enter the competitive chicken sandwich landscape by delivering an exceptional product at an extraordinary value. Our customers seek convenient, freshly made, high-quality food, and we proudly provide just that," said Jim Norberg, President of Krispy Krunchy Chicken®. "We are committed to establishing Krispy Krunchy® as the ultimate destination for your favorite fried chicken. As we like to say, you either know how good it is or you haven't tried it."

The new Cajun Chicken Sandwich features an all-white meat breast fillet marinated in Krispy Krunchy's® mild Cajun spices, coated in its proprietary breading, topped with signature honey sauce, two pickles and all served on a warm brioche bun. Enjoy this hand-held masterpiece as a quick lunch or dinner solution for a recommended price of $4.99 in most locations (check your local store as pricing may vary). Add one of the brand's mouthwatering sides for a complete meal on the go.

Krispy Krunchy Chicken® fans will have the chance to try the new sandwich at select stores through a variety of sampling activations over the next couple months. The brand will also host six public sampling events in key markets including Miami, FL, San Diego, CA, Jackson, MI, Baltimore, MD, Las Vegas, NV, and New York City.

For more information about Krispy Krunchy Chicken®, including locations and menu, visit www.krispykrunchy.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram.

About Krispy Krunchy Chicken®  
Krispy Krunchy Chicken® (KKC), founded in Louisiana in 1989, is a quick-serve solution for convenience stores, truck stops, universities, casinos and big box retailers across the U.S. The store-in-store concept allows licensees to serve hand-breaded, mild Cajun-spiced fried chicken and all white meat tenders to its guests, to increase their in-store profitability and drive frequency. The full menu also includes a variety of sides and the brand's trademark honey biscuits.  

With a weekly chicken sales volume exceeding one million pounds, Krispy Krunchy Chicken® proudly operates nearly 3,000 retail locations across 47 states in the United States and is rapidly expanding. To learn more about partnering with Krispy Krunchy Chicken®, visit http://krispykrunchy.com/partnering. 

