Biggie-er Summer: Wendy's Fans Can Celebrate Five Years of Going Biggie with a FREE Frosty offer in the Wendy's App

Fans can sweeten $5 Biggie Bag purchase with a free Frosty treat exclusively in-app this June

DUBLIN, Ohio, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Biggie-er Summer: Wendy’s Fans Can Celebrate 5 Years of Biggie Bag with a Free Small Frosty with Purchase of a Biggie Bag with offer in the Wendy’s App.

WHAT:

It's a Biggie-er summer! To celebrate five years of the best deal in fast food, Wendy's® is giving fans a FREE small Frosty® with the purchase of a Biggie Bag™ exclusively in the Wendy's app.* Fans can claim this sweet deal only with the offer in the Wendy's app from June 20 – 30, available nationwide at participating Wendy's restaurants. Since 2019, fans have been going Biggie® with the $5 Biggie Bag,** which features a choice of a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger or Crispy Chicken Sandwich, paired with 4-piece Nuggs, Jr. Hot & Crispy Fries and a refreshing small soft drink.

WHERE & WHEN:

There is no better way to kick off summer than with a sweet five-year anniversary deal on Wendy's Biggie Bag! Beginning June 20, open the Wendy's app and select the offer to score a FREE small Frosty with Biggie Bag purchase. Fans can also try the NEW Triple Berry Frosty,*** in-restaurants for a limited time. Celebrate the start of summer and Biggie's five-year birthday – go BIGGIE-ER with an unbeatable deal!

HOW:

Fans can find the free Frosty with the purchase of a Biggie Bag offer exclusively in the Wendy's app! Simply log in to the Wendy's app or create an online account at Wendys.com. Customers can use the deal on a mobile order, or at any participating Wendy's restaurant nationwide by scanning the in-app offer. Looking for even more ways to Frosty? Fans can add a free medium Triple Berry Frosty to their UberEats® order of $15 or more with the deal extended through June 24!****

WHY:

Since 1989, Wendy's has led the way among Kings and Clowns in fast food value, starting with the launch of the Super Value Menu. Wendy's legacy of value continues today, with fans counting on the brand for quality food at a great price. For the past five years, fans have chosen to "Go Biggie" for delicious food at a great price and the ability to customize the perfect meal for them – every day, every time.

About Wendy's

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef,***** freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across over 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising . Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on X and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys .

*U.S. price and participation may vary. Prices may be higher in Alaska, Hawaii and California and via third party delivery.

**Offer only available at participating U.S. Wendy's for a limited time. Offer must be redeemed in the Wendy's App. App download and account registration required. See offer in the Wendy's App for further details.

***Natural strawberry, blackberry and raspberry flavors with other natural flavors.

****Get a Free Medium Triple Berry Frosty with orders of $15+, excluding order taxes and fees. Valid only at participating U.S. Wendy's locations where Uber Eats is available. Expires 6/24/2024 or while supplies last. Must add item to cart before completing your order. Eligible item discount will then be automatically applied. Exclusions may apply. Offer and terms are subject to change or cancellation. See Uber Eats app for details.

*****Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

SOURCE The Wendy's Company