BigID & Atlan Introduce the First Unified Structured & Unstructured Data Catalog for AI Governance

ORLANDO, Fla., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID and Atlan today announced an enhanced integration that delivers the first and only combined solution to unify structured and unstructured data discovery, classification, lineage, and cataloging into a single, AI-ready control plane.

Together, BigID and Atlan provide the industry's leading combined data security and governance foundation, enabling organizations to confidently govern, orchestrate, and protect the data powering modern AI pipelines. With this initiative, customers benefit from:

The first and only catalog integration delivering automated classification across all data types

A unified AI governance foundation serving data security and data governance teams

Real-time policy signals embedded directly within the data catalog experience

Trusted collaboration between CDOs and CISOs to accelerate responsible AI adoption

End-to-end visibility and control over the data powering analytics and AI pipelines

AI initiatives are accelerating across every industry, but most organizations lack visibility into the unstructured and sensitive data feeding their AI models. As lines of business push innovation forward, security and governance leaders are left managing growing risk, compliance exposure, and shadow AI initiatives. Without a unified view of structured and unstructured data - and without security intelligence embedded directly into the catalog - organizations struggle to bring AI initiatives safely into production.

The BigID and Atlan integration bridges this gap by aligning CISOs and CDOs on a single, trusted foundation for secure, governed, AI-ready data.

"Every successful AI initiative starts with context. Atlan is the context layer for data and AI — the place where technical metadata, business meaning, and governance all come together. By bringing BigID's DSPM risk signals directly into that context layer, we give our joint customers a single view of where sensitive data lives, how it flows, and which analytics and AI experiences depend on it — and then automate the right guardrails at scale. Together, we're helping enterprises move faster on AI with the confidence that their data is understood, governed, and trusted end to end." — Marc Seifert, Head of Global Alliances, Atlan

What's New

Automated discovery and classification of structured and unstructured data with BigID

Seamless ingestion of data classification tags and policy alerts into Atlan's data catalog

Sensitive data context propagated across end-to-end data lineage

Unified visibility for security and governance teams across the entire data estate

Advanced policy intelligence delivered directly to business users and AI stakeholders for smarter, safer decisions

"AI innovation depends on trusted data," said Ian Williamson, SVP, Alliances at BigID. "By embedding BigID's deep data discovery and classification capabilities directly into Atlan's modern catalog, we're giving organizations the unified visibility and control they need to protect sensitive data while accelerating AI initiatives. Together, we're enabling security and governance teams to move from friction to alignment - and from experimentation to production."

