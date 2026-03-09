BigID Named as a Challenger in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data and Analytics Governance Platforms

ORLANDO, Fla., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID announced it has been recognized as a Challenger in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data and Analytics Governance Platforms. "Organizations often use a variety of specialized, stand-alone solutions for D&A governance, such as data security, privacy, quality, and retention," explains Gartner. "This leads to overlapping capabilities, higher costs, and integration challenges without added business value."

When selecting data and analytics governance platforms, it's imperative that organizations choose a governance platform that brings together privacy, security, and AI governance — and aligns every stakeholder around a unified operating model.

"We believe BigID's recognition as a Challenger underscores our momentum in building the next generation of data and AI governance platforms," said Dimitri Sirota, co-founder and CEO of BigID. "Customers need a smarter way to govern data and AI. They want deeper automation, broader coverage across environments and stronger alignment with privacy, security and compliance. BigID Next delivers that with a platform built for the realities of AI."

BigID connects the dots in data and AI with an extensible, integrated platform — combining deep data discovery with built-in controls for data and AI governance, security, privacy, and compliance teams. As AI governance accelerates, BigID delivers the foundation enterprises need to govern data and AI responsibly at scale.

Customer reviews on Gartner® Peer Insights™ highlight how enterprises are using BigID to operationalize data and AI governance with measurable impact. Recent Gartner Peer Insights reviews noted:

"BigID has been exceptional in its core data-discovery methods and building use case around privacy, protection and governance." - Director of Data & Analytics

"BigID provides great visibility to the partial and unknown data which exists across the enterprise on a range of different technologies. Simplifies the approach to extract structured and unstructured metadata using a single rules engine. Allows teams to understand where their data is and what controls should be applied for proactive governance." - IT Associate

"Exceptionally powerful and easy-to-use tool that integrated smoothly into our environment and delivered value from day one." - Senior VP & Chief Data Officer

Source: Gartner Report, Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Governance Platforms, Anurag Raj, Guido De Simoni, etc., 6 January 2026.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER, MAGIC QUADRANT and PEER INSIGHTS are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and its affiliates.

About BigID

BigID helps organizations connect the dots in data & AI: for security, governance, privacy, compliance, and AI data management. BigID enables customers to find, understand, manage, protect, and take action on high-risk & high-value data, wherever it lives.

Customers use BigID to reduce their AI & data risk, automate security and privacy controls, achieve compliance, and understand their data throughout their entire data landscape: from the cloud, on-prem, and everywhere in between.

BigID has been recognized for innovation as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer; named to the Forbes Cloud 100; the Inc 5000 for 4 consecutive years; the Deloitte 500 for 4 consecutive years; Market Leader in Data Security Posture Management (DSPM); and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner.

