Knox Systems Appoints Former Okta President Charles Race as Strategic Advisor

Veteran identity and security executive joins Knox Systems to guide secure cloud and AI adoption across the federal government

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Knox Systems today announced that Charles Race, former president of Okta and current general partner at Windproof Partners, has joined the company as a strategic advisor. Race brings decades of experience scaling identity, security, and cloud platforms at enterprise and government scale-expertise that will help guide Knox as it accelerates secure SaaS and AI adoption across federal agencies.

Race served as president of Okta, Inc. from 2016 to 2021, where he helped scale the company into a global leader in identity and access management, supporting millions of users across highly regulated industries. Today, as a general partner at Windproof Partners, Race advises and invests in companies building foundational infrastructure for secure, cloud-based systems.

As federal agencies modernize their technology stacks, identity, access, and trust have become central to mission success. Knox Systems enables agencies to adopt commercial SaaS and AI securely by providing a FedRAMP-authorized managed cloud and continuous compliance platform-removing the friction that slows modernization while strengthening security and resilience.

"Government modernization requires platforms that are secure by design and built to operate at scale," said Charles Race, strategic advisor to Knox Systems. "Knox has established itself as a trusted partner to federal agencies by making it possible to adopt modern SaaS and AI fast without compromising security. I'm excited to support the team as they continue removing barriers to responsible innovation."

"Charles has spent his career building and scaling trust on the internet," said Irina Denisenko, CEO of Knox Systems. "His leadership at Okta helped define how organizations think about identity and security at scale. As government agencies increasingly rely on cloud and AI, his leadership will be invaluable as we help them modernize securely and responsibly."

Knox Systems operates the largest federal managed cloud and is trusted by leading defense and civilian agencies to secure some of the government's most critical systems. With more than 15 active ATOs and a decade of operational experience, Knox continues to set the standard for fast, resilient, and compliant federal cloud adoption.

About Knox Systems

Knox Systems operates the largest managed federal cloud, trusted by top agencies and partners across defense and civilian sectors. Built for speed, resilience, and compliance, Knox delivers FedRAMP authorization in 90 days - turning the biggest bottleneck in government IT into the fastest path to modernization. Knox proudly serves Adobe, Celonis, Outsystems, Armis, BigID and more AI and SaaS providers, accelerating secure innovation across the federal landscape. Learn more at www.knoxsystems.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Knox Systems, Inc