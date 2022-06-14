BigID Achieves Premier Partner Status with Snowflake

BigID and Snowflake extend partnership to deepen native masking and access controls on sensitive data

LAS VEGAS, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID , the leading data intelligence platform that enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, security, and governance, today announced that it has been achieved Premier Tier partner status with Snowflake , the Data Cloud company and deepens integration with Snowflake by adding native row and cell level masking capabilities for data in Snowflake..

Adding risk and sensitivity awareness to native data masking controls, this partnership gives joint customers even more visibility and control over their most sensitive data with the click of a button. The integrations between BigID and Snowflake enable customers to better manage, protect, and get value from their data - the latest enhancements make it easy to:

Create native data masking policies based on sensitivity, context, and classification

Enable field level access and dynamic masking with Snowflake's native controls

Manage existing policies across data sources and tables

Continuously audit activity with automated reporting that includes data masking and access policies and activity

The Premier Partner Status and the extended integration capabilities launched today validates BigID's native integration with Snowflake.. Together, BigID and Snowflake can enable customers to reduce risk, protect their sensitive data, accelerate governance, and achieve continuous data compliance.

"By continuing to invest in our partnership with Snowflake, we're empowering our customers to get more value from their data, proactively protect it, and extend modern data visibility and control across the new tech stack," said Iulia Stefoi-Silver, Vice President, Technology Alliances at BigID. "We're looking forward to even deeper integrations in the coming months - and are thrilled to partner so closely with Snowflake."

"As a Premier Partner, BigID has received a designation given to Snowflake technology partners with a strong reference architecture to help our customers take ownership of their data," said Raja Balakrishnan, Senior Product Manager at Snowflake. "Our partnership with BigID aligns with our ethos to continually enable Snowflake users to adapt to changing compliance regulations and governance needs."

See the joint solution in action at Snowflake Summit 2022 , June 13 - 16:

Visit BigID at Snowflake Summit in Las Vegas at booth #1933

at booth #1933 See the partnership highlighted in a joint customer session at Snowflake Summit: "How DoorDash Delivers on Data with BigID" on Wednesday, June 15 , 11:00 AM PT

Learn more about BigID & Snowflake

About BigID

BigID's data intelligence platform enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, protection, and perspective. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, the 2021 Inc 5000 as the #19th fastest growing company and #1 in Security, a Business Insider 2020 AI Startup to Watch, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at https://bigid.com.

SOURCE BigID