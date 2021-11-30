BigID Announces Auto-Discovery Apps for Cloud at AWS re:Invent

Eliminate blind spots in the cloud with first auto-discovery apps for the cloud. Tweet this

BigID's Auto-Discovery automatically discover data sources in the cloud, enabling customers to quickly and accurately find their sensitive and critical data, while eliminating manual efforts to search for, configure, and connect data sources across their cloud environment. BigID automatically discovers all new, updated, and deleted data sources within that particular cloud environment. These apps allow for regular and repeated scanning of AWS and other cloud platforms.

"Companies and organizations are increasingly dependent on the Cloud to both manage and utilize their data," said Dimitri Sirota, CEO and co-founder of BigID. "BigID is the first company to offer solutions that automate visibility and control on their crown jewel data in the cloud, on-prem, and everywhere in between."

