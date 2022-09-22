BigID Announces Native Data Security Controls for Snowflake

BigID provides Snowflake customers with simplified access control, a data-centric approach to data masking, and accelerated security controls to better manage and protect their data.

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID, the leading data intelligence platform that enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, security, and governance, today announced native data security controls for Snowflake, alongside becoming the first Snowflake partner to achieve Snowflake Ready Technology Validation in both" Data Security" and "Data Cataloging".

BigID provides Snowflake customers with simplified access control, a data-centric approach to data masking, and accelerated security controls to better manage and protect their data. With Snowflake Ready Technology Validation, these integrations make it easier than ever for joint customers to manage and protect their sensitive data in Snowflake Data Cloud.

As a validated solution in both data security and data cataloging, customers can:

Gain continuous control of their snowflake data and automatically detect new and changed data

Automatically find and classify all types of data - including dark data - alongside sensitive, regulated,critical, and personal data

Streamline access policy definitions with a data-driven approach

Apply intelligent tag-based data masking based on sensitivity and type

"With this validation, our customers gain the trust and confidence that BigID has been battle tested against Snowflake best practices across deployment, performance, security, compliance, and more," said Nimrod Vax, Head of Product at BigID. "We're thrilled to continue to deepen our relationship with Snowflake, and drive innovation together across the modern tech stack."

BigID's data intelligence platform enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, security, and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, the 2021 Inc 5000 as the #19th fastest growing company and #1 in Security, a Business Insider 2020 AI Startup to Watch, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at https://bigid.com.

