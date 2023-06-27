BigID Brings Privacy and Security Context, Powered by Snowflake, to the Data Cloud

News provided by

BigID

27 Jun, 2023, 15:00 ET

BigID builds a Connected App, Powered by Snowflake, to Increase Data Security for All Data, Everywhere

LAS VEGAS, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID, the leading platform for data security, privacy, compliance, and governance, today announced at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023, the launch of its privacy and security connected application, Powered by Snowflake. The connected application enables customers to accelerate security analytics within the Snowflake Data Cloud for faster data risk identification and mitigation.

"Analyzing the findings from BigID Security, Privacy, Compliance, and Governance in Snowflake gives customers a deeper understanding of their data to quickly take action to reduce risk for all data, including both structured and unstructured data," said Nimrod Vax, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer at BigID. "We are delighted to announce the availability of our connected app on the Snowflake Data Cloud. Joint customers can benefit from the power of BigID's data discovery and classification combined with the speed and scale of Snowflake's single, integrated platform to accelerate value from their security analytics."

BigID automatically classifies data and applies policies to identify sensitive data across a customer's entire data landscape that is subject to security and/or privacy regulations such as CCPA or GDPR.  Powered by Snowflake allows BigID to enable customers to leverage the Snowflake Data Cloud to run security analytics with BigID metadata to deliver advanced insight and protection of their data.

"Data security is essential and the security data lake is the future of security operations," said Omer Singer, Head of Cybersecurity Strategy, Snowflake. "Customers analyzing BigID results on Snowflake can now easily combine data discovery and classification insights with logs and alerts from other security tools, resulting in more holistic and effective threat detection and response."

To learn more about how to use Snowflake Data Cloud for Data Security with BigID, click here.

Stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About BigID
BigID's data intelligence platform enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, security, and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, the 2021 Inc 5000 as the #19th fastest growing company and #1 in Security, a Business Insider 2020 AI Startup to Watch, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at https://bigid.com.

SOURCE BigID

Also from this source

BigID Strengthens Collaboration with Databricks to Automate Security and Governance

BigID Announced as Launch Partner for Wiz Integration (WIN) Platform

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.