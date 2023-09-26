BigID Debuts as a Strong Performer in Data Governance report by Leading Research Firm

News provided by

BigID

26 Sep, 2023, 12:14 ET

BigID received the highest scores possible in four criteria, including Data Discovery; Security/Privacy/ Compliance Features; Policy Development & Management; and Partner Ecosystem

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID, the industry leading platform for data security, privacy, compliance and governance, today has been named a strong performer in its debut in The Forrester Wave™: Data Governance Solutions, Q3 2023.

The Forrester report emphasized that since their last evaluation, "The data governance solution market has shifted from an emerging space to an established and significantly more mature one…." According to the report, "The data governance market is no longer just about regulatory compliance; today, it helps businesses realize the true potential of their data."

BigID received the highest scores possible in four criteria, including data discovery; security/privacy/ compliance features; policy development & management; and partner ecosystem.

Forrester noted that "BigID has branched out from its privacy and security vendor roots into a data discovery and governance solution via a modular framework of native apps and integrated paid partnerships. The company's vision is to enable organizations to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get value from their data in a single platform."

"As data governance use cases continue to evolve within organizations, the importance of understanding your data, along with its security and privacy implications, has grown significantly. BigID has identified the foundation to a successful data governance program lies in the capacity to discover and classify all your data sources, regardless of their format or location. Our acknowledgment by Forrester serves, in our opinion, as a testament to BigID's ongoing dedication and steadfast commitment to reshaping data governance standards," said Alan Dayley, Director of Analyst Relations at BigID.

Learn more:

About BigID

BigID empowers organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for data-centric security, privacy, compliance and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a CNBC's 2022 Top 25 Startups for the Enterprise, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, recognized on the 2023 Inc. 5000 For the 3rd consecutive year, the 2021 and 2022 Deloitte 500, and named as a "Market Leader Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)" in the 2023 Global InfoSec Awards, 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at https://bigid.com.

SOURCE BigID

Also from this source

BigID Recognized on the 2023 Inc. 5000 For the 3rd Consecutive Year

Automated Access Control for Data Security: BigID's New Access Intelligence Remediation

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.