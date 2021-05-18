BigID Expands Access Intelligence for Cloud and Data Centers

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID , the leading data intelligence and management platform for privacy, protection, and perspective, today announced the BigID Access Intelligence App available through its BigID App Marketplace , designed to help organizations manage and reduce risk on their overexposed and over privileged crown jewel data.

Built on BigID's extensible app framework, the Access Intelligence App gives organizations next generation file access management for their most sensitive and critical data:

Identify high risk and overexposed users and data

Manage risk by access types, direct users, internal and external users across Office 365, GDrive, AWS S3, and more

Identify and remediate high-risk data access issues and take action for enforcement

Customers can now get the access intelligence app on BigID's App Marketplace - and extend their data security, privacy, and governance capabilities all in one platform.

