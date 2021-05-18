BigID Expands Data Management with Retention for the Cloud and Data Centers

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID , the leading data intelligence and management platform for privacy, protection, and perspective, today announced the BigID Data Retention App available through its BigID App Marketplace , designed to enable and automate policy-driven retention management across the enterprise.

Built on BigID's extensible app framework, the data retention app empowers organizations to manage data retention across all of their data to reduce risk, achieve compliance, and automate data lifecycle management:

Manage retention policies, findings, and violations are managed in one interface

Leverage out of the box retention policies, or build your own, to manage what data to keep, for how long, and what to delete

Apply data retention policies consistently across structured and unstructured data

Customers can now get the Data Retention App on BigID's App Marketplace - and extend their data security, privacy, and governance capabilities all in one platform.

