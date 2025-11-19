BigID Introduces Agentic Data Mapping to Automate and Visualize Personal Data Flows for Privacy and Compliance

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID , the leader in data security, privacy, compliance, and AI governance, today announced the first agentic AI–powered data mapping capability that automates and visualizes personal data flows for privacy and compliance.

Agentic Data Mapping strengthens privacy programs with AI-driven automation, assisting organizations in modernizing compliance operations, maintaining accountability, and helping ensure continuous visibility across complex data environments.

This innovation transforms static, manual privacy records into intelligent, continuously updated maps: giving organizations a living view of how personal data moves, where it's processed, and where risks emerge.

As personal data moves across cloud platforms, SaaS applications, and AI pipelines, maintaining visibility and accountability has become harder. Traditional spreadsheets and diagrams can't keep pace with changing systems and global regulations. BigID uses agentic AI to interpret Record of Processing Activities (RoPA) details and dynamically map data collection, use, transformation, and transfers - surfacing risky or unintended flows to help mitigate the risk of compliance issues or audit failures.

Key Highlights

Automated Privacy Mapping: Generate and update data flow maps directly from RoPA descriptions - reducing manual effort required.

Generate and update data flow maps directly from RoPA descriptions - reducing manual effort required. Continuous Accuracy: Maintain up-to-date RoPAs and flow records as systems, vendors, and processes evolve.

Maintain up-to-date RoPAs and flow records as systems, vendors, and processes evolve. Built-in Compliance Insight: Detects and flag potential high-risk transfers, unauthorized processing, and cross-border data movement for faster action.

Detects and flag potential high-risk transfers, unauthorized processing, and cross-border data movement for faster action. Full Lifecycle Transparency: Track data from collection through retention to strengthen accountability and audit readiness.

Track data from collection through retention to strengthen accountability and audit readiness. Modern Privacy Operations: Reduce manual workload and simplify compliance with GDPR, CPRA, and other global frameworks.

"BigID is redefining how organizations approach privacy in the age of AI," said Nimrod Vax, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder at BigID. "By making data flow maps intelligent and self-maintaining, we're giving privacy and risk teams the power to see and control personal data like never before."

This advancement builds on BigID's vision for holistic, end-to-end privacy - connecting the dots in data & AI - and helping enterprises modernize compliance operations, strengthen trust, and manage privacy risk across their entire data landscape.

