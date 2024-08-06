BigID Expands Industry-Leading Autodiscovery to AI Assets and Models, Setting New Standards in Data Security

Pioneering the Future of AI Data Security with Comprehensive Autodiscovery Capabilities

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID , a trailblazer in data security, privacy, compliance and AI Data Management, today announced a significant expansion of its industry-leading Autodiscovery capabilities. This new enhancement extends their powerful autodiscovery technology to include AI assets and models, marking a pivotal advancement in securing data across modern data environments and accelerating AI adoption securely.

With this groundbreaking capability, BigID can now automatically discover and catalog AI assets from major platforms, including Azure OpenAI, Hugging Face, and OpenAI - and automatically build an AI asset inventory in order to reduce risk of data leaks, data breaches, and non-compliance. These platforms represent the most popular managed AI systems and open-source model repositories available today, making this a crucial development for enterprises leveraging AI technology.

"BigID pioneered autodiscovery in the cloud, enabling automatic detection of sensitive data across AWS, Azure, and GCP," said Nimrod Vax, Head of Product and co-founder at BigID. "With this latest innovation, our customers can now extend discovery and cataloging to AI data sources, helping ensure they secure their data, stay ahead of AI regulations like the EU AI Act, and bolster their overall security posture."

Key features of BigID's expanded autodiscovery include:

Detection of Unmanaged AI Models: Utilizing BigID's unique classification capabilities, the platform can now identify and alert users about the presence of Large Language Models (LLMs) saved in unstructured environments and code repositories. This extends across any unstructured data source that BigID connects to, spanning both cloud and on-premises environments. Detection of Managed AI Models and Training Data Sets: BigID can now detect and catalog managed AI models, such as those in Azure OpenAI, Hugging Face, and OpenAI. The platform can also alert users if sensitive information was used during the training process, providing critical insights into data security and compliance. Automated Inventory of AI Assets: Customers can now use BigID to automatically inventory AI assets, models, and data used for training AI models - including datasets and files, models, and vector databases. Future Expansion: In Q3, BigID plans to add coverage for Azure AI and GCP Vertex AI, with further expansion to AWS Bedrock and Databricks slated for Q4. This ongoing commitment to innovation ensures that BigID remains at the forefront of AI data security.

This latest advancement from BigID empowers organizations to catalog and inventory their AI assets comprehensively, providing unprecedented visibility and control over their data. By automating the discovery and cataloging of AI models and associated data, BigID helps enterprises mitigate risks and adhere to evolving regulatory requirements.

See BigID's latest in pioneering AI security at the Black Hat Conference, August 5 - 8 at booth #4364.

About BigID:

BigID empowers organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for data-centric security, privacy, compliance, AI innovation, and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has earned numerous accolades, including being highlighted as CRN's top 100 security companies two years in a row in 2024 and 2023, a finalist in CRN's 2024 Tech Innovator Awards, recognized as the most innovative security company of the year for its AI data security in the 2024 Globee Awards, and named as a "Market Leader Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)" in the 2023 Global InfoSec Awards. Additionally, BigID's impressive growth earned it a spot on the 2023 Deloitte 500 for the third consecutive year, one of CNBC's 2022 Top 25 Startups for the Enterprise, named to the Forbes Cloud 100, and recognized on the 2023 Inc. 5000 for the third consecutive year. For more information, please visit www.bigid.com.

SOURCE BigID