BigID Expands Security Controls for Cloud and Data Center with Remediation

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID , the leading data intelligence and management platform for privacy, protection, and perspective, today announced the BigID Data Remediation App available through its BigID App Marketplace , designed to automate and orchestrate data remediation across all types of data.

Built on BigID's extensible app framework, the data remediation app empowers organizations to take control of their data, reduce risk, and easily manage remediation activity such as deletion, archiving, quarantining, and more:

Remediate high risk data based on context, ML-driven insight, and policy

Delegate remediation actions to the right business users

Prioritize task management based on sensitivity and urgency

Track remediation completions across teams and individuals

Take action on all data across the enterprise environment

Customers can now get the data remediation app on BigID's App Marketplace - and extend their data security, privacy, and governance capabilities all in one platform.

About BigID

BigID's data intelligence platform enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, protection, and perspective. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, named to the 2020 Forbes Cloud 100, a Business Insider 2020 AI Startup to Watch, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at http://bigid.com

