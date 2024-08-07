BigID Extends Industry-leading DSPM to Cohesity for Backup & Recovery

Expanded capabilities enable organizations to find, manage, secure, and protect sensitive data across backup and recovery processes

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID , a leader in data security, compliance, privacy, and AI data management, today announced an expanded partnership with Cohesity empowering organizations to find and take action against critical data risks and vulnerabilities across backup and recovery processes.

These new developments give organizations unparalleled visibility, context, and control over their sensitive data, across the entire environment - significantly improving data security and risk management at enterprise scale. The new integration allows organizations to pinpoint sensitive data, identify potential exposure issues related to backup and recovery, and then carry out the appropriate remediation controls and measures to mitigate risk.

As a founding member of the Cohesity Data Security Alliance, BigID extends beyond its existing integration within Cohesity's DataHawk. This new integration will give organizations comprehensive visibility into the location of sensitive data and potential exposure issues related to backup and recovery.

BigID's partnership with Cohesity will deliver a comprehensive approach towards managing and protecting sensitive data from unwanted exposure, enabling joint customers to:

Rapidly Identify and Secure Sensitive Data: Discover and map sensitive data sources with or without existing backup policies. Organizations can streamline the process of identifying sensitive data that lack proper security controls, including data backups, so they can swiftly implement the necessary safeguards and measures.

Discover and map sensitive data sources with or without existing backup policies. Organizations can streamline the process of identifying sensitive data that lack proper security controls, including data backups, so they can swiftly implement the necessary safeguards and measures. Simplify Cyber Recovery Compliance: Simplify compliance by getting a clear picture of data risks and vulnerabilities, as well as existing security controls. This empowers organizations to identify and close gaps between their data protection practices and compliance requirements, ensuring a robust security posture.

Simplify compliance by getting a clear picture of data risks and vulnerabilities, as well as existing security controls. This empowers organizations to identify and close gaps between their data protection practices and compliance requirements, ensuring a robust security posture. Proactive Data Security & Risk Management: Maintain visibility into sensitive data across the environment to quickly identify and address potential data exposure risks and vulnerabilities. Organizations can proactively apply remediation actions and security controls faster and more comprehensively to mitigate the chance of a data breach or leak.

While the initial integration will enable visibility in sensitive data exposure, BigID is committed to expanding its partnership with Cohesity towards building proactive and automated remediation against data risks.

"BigID and Cohesity share a vision of providing proactive Data Security Posture Management with not only visibility into sensitive data exposures but also proactive, automated remediation. We are excited about this next step that we have embarked on together." - Shay Azulay, Sr. Director, Security Products at BigID.

"It is critical for enterprises to quickly and effectively respond to cyber attacks on their critical data sets. However, customers can achieve that rapid response during an attack only if they identify exposures and proactively adjust data protection policies and practices before an attack. Our joint customers can address both scenarios through Cohesity's integration with BigID's Data Security Posture Management capabilities." - Sheetal Venkatesh, Sr. Director, Data Security Products at Cohesity.

