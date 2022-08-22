BigID Introduces Auto-Classification for Data Governance at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2022

Data-centric AI automation to accelerate data governance and data management

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID, the leading data intelligence platform that enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, security, and governance, today announced AI automation & auto-classification designed to accelerate data governance and data management. 

Organizations can now leverage patented AI to automatically classify and tag data for data governance across their entire data landscape - including multi-cloud and hybrid environments. With these capabilities, customers can:

  • Gain data trust with deep data context, accuracy, and insight
  • Streamline data retention with out of the box data lifecycle management from tagging to data aging
  • Enrich existing data catalogs with privacy, security, and risk-aware context
  • Improve data quality with consistency and context

BigID  will highlight these capabilities at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit in Orlando, Florida on August 22, 23, and 24 -  don't miss the session "How ServiceNow  uses auto-classification to find a needle in the data haystack" on Wednesday, August 24 at 11:15 AM, showcasing how the data governance team at ServiceNow finds the right data at the right time with BigID, and creates value across the org through data governance.

