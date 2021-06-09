BigID Introduces Native Data Access and Masking Control for Snowflake

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID, the leader in data discovery and intelligence for privacy, protection and perspective, today introduced a new app that integrates with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, enabling BigID customers to reduce their risk, improve the security of their sensitive data, and achieve continuous compliance.

Organizations can now natively enforce data access and masking within Snowflake's Data Cloud based on data discovery and policy controls inside BigID. Joint customers can get even more value from their Snowflake data with BigID providing an extra layer of protection to identify and secure personal, sensitive and privileged data.

The new BigID Data Access App for Snowflake can help organizations identify, restrict and secure sensitive crown jewels:

Automatically identify and classify sensitive PII, PHI, NPI, IP, and other hard to find sensitive and regulated data stored in Snowflake

Define access rules in BigID enforced by Snowflake for who gets access to the data

Dynamically mask sensitive data without a proxy

Automate and enforce policies in a unified metadata catalog

Define, apply, and enforce access policies based on role, sensitivity, and category

Reduce risk and address data privacy and protection regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, NIST, and others

"This new application allows customers to define their data access and masking policies in BigID and enforce them within Snowflake," said Jon Mayer, VP, Business Development & Partnerships at BigID. "This gives regulated organizations and companies in geographies with data sovereignty, privacy and security obligations a more streamlined experience for managing data in Snowflake."

"Snowflake Data Cloud provides secure and governed access to an entire network of data, empowering users to share and consume data across business units and with customers, suppliers, and partners," said Snowflake Head of Product Management - Security Vikas Jain said. "The BigID Data Access Application for Snowflake allows our joint customers to discover, classify, and automate protection of sensitive and regulated data using Snowflake's native security and governance policies. The integration runs on auto-pilot allowing customers to spend more time using the data and less time implementing data protection."

To learn more:

Get a 1:1 demo with cloud security experts

with cloud security experts Read more about the integration between Snowflake and BigID

About BigID:

BigID's data intelligence platform enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, protection, and perspective. By applying advanced machine learning and deep data insight, BigID transforms data discovery and data intelligence to address data privacy, security, and governance challenges across all types of data, in any language, at petabyte-scale, across the data center and the cloud. BigID has raised $146 million in funding since its founding in 2016 and has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, named to the 2020 Forbes Cloud 100, a Business Insider 2020 AI Startup to Watch, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at http://bigid.com

SOURCE BigID

Related Links

http://bigid.com

