BigID's Rapid Growth Recognized on the 2024 Inc 5000 For the 4th Consecutive Year

Leading DSPM, DSP, and AI Security Solution Recognized as one of America's fastest growing companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. today revealed that for the fourth consecutive year, BigID is on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list. This prestigious ranking spotlights the most successful and dynamic independent businesses in the nation, a club that has historically included giants like Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"Data is the lifeblood of every organization and being included in the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth consecutive year recognizes our industry leaderships, growth, and continued innovation," said Dimitri Sirota, co-founder and CEO of BigID. "This recognition reflects all of our market-leading innovation that helps organizations take control of their data for security, compliance, privacy, and AI data management purposes."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have not only driven rapid revenue growth but have also navigated significant challenges, including inflationary pressures, rising costs of capital, and complex hiring landscapes. The top 500 companies on this year's list boast an average median three-year revenue growth rate of a staggering 1,637 percent. Collectively, these companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry, location, and other criteria, visit www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 will appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from healthcare and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees for growing their businesses rapidly despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

BigID's achievement of making the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth consecutive year is a testament to its advancements in AI data management, security, privacy, and compliance. Since its founding years, BigID has helped organizations take control of their data through innovative solutions, from becoming the first DSPM solution to scan and secure sensitive data stored in vector databases to releasing a capability to alert and manage AI data and access risks. All of these help organizations accelerate the time to value for adopting AI. With over $100M in recurring revenue and a steadfast commitment to responsible and trusted AI, BigID continues to tackle the evolving challenges of data security.

To learn more, visit:

Visit BigID.com/Blog

Request a demo here

About BigID

BigID empowers organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for data-centric security, privacy, compliance, AI innovation, and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape.

BigID has earned numerous accolades, including being highlighted as CRN's top 100 security companies two years in a row in 2024 and 2023, a finalist in CRN's 2024 Tech Innovator Awards, recognized as the most innovative security company of the year for its AI data security in the 2024 Globee Awards, and named as a "Market Leader Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)" in the 2023 Global InfoSec Awards. Additionally, BigID's impressive growth earned it a spot on the 2023 Deloitte 500 for the third consecutive year, one of CNBC's 2022 Top 25 Startups for the Enterprise, named to the Forbes Cloud 100, and recognized on the 2023 Inc. 5000 for the third consecutive year.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held from October 16 to 18 in Palm Desert, California, please visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

SOURCE BigID