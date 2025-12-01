BigID Launches Agentic AI Remediation to Help Security Teams Act Faster and Cut Risk at Scale

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID, the leader in data security, privacy, compliance, and AI governance, today announced Agentic AI Remediation. The new capability gives security analysts and data owners a faster way to reduce exposure with automated, AI-guided remediation actions rooted in real data intelligence.

Agentic AI Remediation tackles one of the most common challenges in data security today: alert fatigue and the overwhelming volume of risky data objects across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem environments. By combining BigID's industry-leading discovery, classification, and risk insights with agentic AI, organizations can now prioritize what matters most and take informed action faster.

This upgrade transforms manual remediation workflows into intelligent, insight-driven, and continuously adaptive operations - helping teams cut through noise, focus on high-impact issues, and drive measurable security outcomes.

Key Highlights

AI-Powered Risk Prioritization : Automatically analyze and rank risky data objects based on sensitivity, access exposure, data type, and business context, helping teams focus on the most impactful remediation tasks.

: Automatically analyze and rank risky data objects based on sensitivity, access exposure, data type, and business context, helping teams focus on the most impactful remediation tasks. Agentic Insights for Remediation: Receive AI-generated, context-rich recommendations that explain why an object is high-risk and what actions should be taken - reducing time spent triaging and interpreting alerts.

Receive AI-generated, context-rich recommendations that explain why an object is high-risk and what actions should be taken - reducing time spent triaging and interpreting alerts. Actionable Risk Reduction: Revoke access, quarantine data, mask sensitive attributes, delete redundant or ROT data, or assign tasks to the right data owners.

Revoke access, quarantine data, mask sensitive attributes, delete redundant or ROT data, or assign tasks to the right data owners. Noise Reduction for Security Analysts: Consolidate and streamline alerts across structured, unstructured, cloud, and on-prem data - eliminating duplicates, highlighting root causes, and reducing operational overwhelm.

Consolidate and streamline alerts across structured, unstructured, cloud, and on-prem data - eliminating duplicates, highlighting root causes, and reducing operational overwhelm. Faster Collaboration Across Teams: Bridge the gap between Security Operations, IT, Cloud Ops, and data owners with guided workflows that accelerate approvals and accountability.

"BigID is transforming how organizations operationalize data security," said Nimrod Vax, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder at BigID. "With Agentic AI Remediation, we're not just surfacing risks; we're giving teams a clear, automated path to reduce them. This is the next evolution of data security controls in the age of AI."

With Agentic AI Remediation, BigID continues to help organizations modernize security operations, reduce exposure, and stay ahead of evolving AI-era data risks.

Click here to get a demo and see the difference.

Learn more:

Visit BigID at AWS re:Invent to learn more with a 1:1 meeting with BigID's security experts

Visit www.bigid.com to learn more

About BigID

BigID helps organizations connect the dots in data & AI: for security, privacy, compliance, and AI data management. BigID enables customers to find, understand, manage, protect, and take action on high-risk & high-value data, wherever it lives.

Customers use BigID to reduce their AI & data risk, automate security and privacy controls, achieve compliance, and understand their data throughout their entire data landscape: from the cloud, on-prem, and everywhere in between.

BigID has been recognized for innovation as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer; named to the Forbes Cloud 100; the Inc 5000 for 4 consecutive years; the Deloitte 500 for 4 consecutive years; Market Leader in Data Security Posture Management (DSPM); Leader in Privacy Management in the Forrester Wave; and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner.

SOURCE BigID