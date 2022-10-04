BigID Launches Hotspot Reporting to Accelerate Data Security Management

New Data Security Capability Gives Organizations a More Complete Picture of Their Most Vulnerable Data

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID, the leader in data discovery and intelligence for privacy, security, and governance, today announced Hotspot Reporting , a new feature that gives organizations the power to quickly and easily visualize and remediate their riskiest data.

Customers can now easily visualize their data risk in a dashboard designed to surface data hotspots across all dimensions: including sensitivity, location, type of information, and more.

With this new reporting capability, organizations can now:

Accelerate insight by quickly and easily finding their riskiest data

Save time by prioritizing their biggest data vulnerabilities

Proactively reduce their attack surface and mitigate risk

"As more businesses come under attack, they need to take a holistic approach to data security," said Nimrod Vax, Head of Product and Co-founder of BigID. "Guided by hotspots that highlight your sensitive and critical data, you can prioritize and protect the data that matters most."

To learn more, visit https://www.bigid.com/blog/hotspots

About BigID

BigID's data intelligence platform enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, security, and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, the 2021 Inc 5000 as the #19th fastest growing company and #1 in Security, a Business Insider 2020 AI Startup to Watch, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at https://bigid.com.

SOURCE BigID