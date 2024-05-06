BigID Launches Industry-First Hybrid Scanning for Cloud Native Workloads

New dual-scanning capabilities give organizations speed, efficiency, and flexibility when discovering, managing, and protecting cloud data.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID , the pioneer in AI-augmented data security, compliance, and privacy for modern cloud-first enterprises, today announced a groundbreaking new advancement in cloud data security, privacy, and governance with the launch of its industry-first dual-scanning technology. BigID's dual, or "hybrid", scanning technology gives organizations unmatched speed, efficiency, and flexibility by uniquely combining side-scanning and direct scanning techniques to better discover, manage, and protect cloud data.

BigID's dual, hybrid, scanning approach delivers several key advantages:

Unparalleled Speed & Scale : BigID's hybrid scanning seamlessly combines side-scanning with direct scanning to rapidly onboard and scan thousands of data sources. Organizations can leverage the speed of side-scanning for initial discovery and the thoroughness of direct scanning for deeper insights.

: BigID's hybrid scanning seamlessly combines side-scanning with direct scanning to rapidly onboard and scan thousands of data sources. Organizations can leverage the speed of side-scanning for initial discovery and the thoroughness of direct scanning for deeper insights. Better Efficiency & Flexibility : BigID automatically identifies and onboards cloud data sources, providing the necessary connection information for both scanning methods. Organizations can tailor their scanning strategy based on specific needs, optimizing efficiency and resource allocation.

: BigID automatically identifies and onboards cloud data sources, providing the necessary connection information for both scanning methods. Organizations can tailor their scanning strategy based on specific needs, optimizing efficiency and resource allocation. Automated Security Controls: Leverage insights gleaned from direct scanning to take immediate action on data risks. Organizations can facilitate a range of remediation actions, including data masking, deletion, encryption, and more.

Leverage insights gleaned from direct scanning to take immediate action on data risks. Organizations can facilitate a range of remediation actions, including data masking, deletion, encryption, and more. Enhanced Compliance Management: Gain a comprehensive understanding of your cloud data to aid compliance with data privacy regulations like GDPR and CCPA. Organizations can efficiently identify and map personal data, accelerating the fulfillment of data subject rights requests.

By providing a unified platform for hybrid cloud data scanning, BigID empowers organizations to harness the full potential of the cloud with confidence. This groundbreaking technology paves the way for a more secure and compliant cloud environment, enabling organizations to unlock the transformative power of their data.

"The exponential growth of cloud data presents significant challenges for organizations seeking comprehensive data security and privacy," said Dimitri Sirota, CEO of BigID. "BigID's hybrid scanning technology is a game-changer. By combining the speed and scalability of side-scanning, with the depth and accuracy of direct scanning, organizations can achieve unmatched visibility and control over their cloud data, ensuring compliance and safeguarding sensitive information."

SOURCE BigID