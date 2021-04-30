BigID Named a Worldwide Leader in IDC MarketScape for Data Privacy Management Software

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID, the leading platform in data discovery and intelligence for privacy, protection, and perspective, today announced being named as a Leader in the inaugural IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Data Privacy Management Software 2021 Vendor Assessment (Doc # US46858221, April 2021).

The IDC MarketScape states that "Technology buyers should look to solutions that integrate with both the legacy on-premises applications and the cloud-native applications to automate DSARs and create continuous data maps that accurately enable monitoring of the data privacy risk."

They evaluated companies based on criteria that emphasizes the ability to automatically identify regulated data, classification, and automation - while leveraging advanced AI and ML capabilities to provide additional value.

The IDC Marketscape said "BigID brings to market a variety of privacy applications based upon its data discovery foundation" while highlighting BigID's machine-learning enabled data discovery, data rights automation, and ongoing deletion validation stating that "Automating this process and automating it well are a major benefit for clients."

Additionally, the report highlights that BigID's data intelligence platform "also leverages its data discovery capabilities to support security practitioners."

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About BigID

BigID's data intelligence platform enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, protection, and perspective. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, named to the 2020 Forbes Cloud 100, a Business Insider 2020 AI Startup to Watch, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at http://bigid.com

