BigID partners with the EDM Council on Industry Framework for Cloud Data Management

The CDMC Framework is a comprehensive framework that focuses on cloud data management capabilities Tweet this

The CDMC Framework components focus on data governance & accountability, cataloguing and classification, data accessibility and usage, data protection and privacy, and data lifecycle and technical architecture.

"We're excited about this partnership with the EDC Council, alongside industry leaders from the CDMC Workgroup to help organizations more effectively manage their data in the Cloud," said Christopher Glover, Field CTO at BigID. "This will help organizations not only accelerate their digital transformations, but proactively manage their data across multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments - for privacy, security, and governance."

"We're extremely proud of the work our participating member firms and the CDMC Workgroup have done to develop the CDMC framework." said Mike Meriton, Co-Founder and COO of EDM Council. "With greater emphasis being put on data privacy and protection around the world, the CDMC has been engineered to be used by all industries as an auditable and certified cloud data management framework and its introduction really marks a major pivot point in data management best practices."

"The CDMC framework establishes a new set of data best practices for cloud data management. Since the release of DCAM, new technologies like machine learning accelerate the capabilities for companies to automatically catalog and classify their data," said Peggy Tsai, VP of Data Solutions at BigID. "It was wonderful to work with industry peers on the different components of data governance and best practices for the Cloud. A CDMC training badge will become the standard for all data practitioners."

Available as a free license, the CDMC Framework can be downloaded from the EDMC website by visiting www.EDMcouncil.org.

About BigID

BigID's data intelligence platform enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, protection, and perspective. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, the 2021 Inc 5000 as the #19th fastest growing company and #1 in Security, a Business Insider 2020 AI Startup to Watch, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at http://bigid.com

About the EDM Council

EDM Council is the global association created to elevate the practice of data management and analytics as a business and operational priority. The Council is the leading global advocate for the development and implementation of data standards, best practices, and comprehensive training and certification programs. With more than 250 member organizations globally from the Americas, EMEA, and Asia, and more than 10,000 data management professionals as members, EDM Council provides a venue for data professionals to interact, communicate, and collaborate on the challenges and advances in data management and analytics as critical organizational functions. For more, visit edmcouncil.org and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

SOURCE BigID

Related Links

https://bigid.com/

