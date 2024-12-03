BigID Releases Data Activity Monitoring to Extend DDR, Detect Malicious Actors, and Strengthen Data Security Posture

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID , the leader in data security, privacy, compliance, and AI data management, today announced the launch of Data Activity Monitoring. As the first and only Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) provider to offer near real-time monitoring of suspicious or malicious user activity across both structured and unstructured data, BigID empowers organizations to proactively identify risks, respond faster to potential threats, and help strengthen regulatory compliance. BigID's Data Activity Monitoring helps organizations manage the risk of data breaches and strengthens their overall security posture by alerting on potential insider risk, unauthorized access, and data misuse.

Unlike traditional Data Detection & Response (DDR) tools that are limited to sensitive data discovery and policy violations, BigID's Data Activity Monitoring goes further by tracking data access activity. With insights into who is accessing data, when, how, and what they're doing with it, Data Activity Monitoring enhances the contextual intelligence needed for comprehensive data security and proactive breach prevention.

Key Benefits of BigID's Data Activity Monitoring:

Enhanced Security Decision-Making: Get contextual, data-driven insights for more accurate decisions on access control, retention, and remediation.

Get contextual, data-driven insights for more accurate decisions on access control, retention, and remediation. Proactive Risk & Access Management: Monitor activity around sensitive data to identify unnecessary permissions, over-permissioned users, and potential insider threats before breaches occur.

Monitor activity around sensitive data to identify unnecessary permissions, over-permissioned users, and potential insider threats before breaches occur. Streamlined Compliance & Auditing: Generate detailed audit trails that help meet regulatory requirements, simplifying compliance and enhancing data governance.

Generate detailed audit trails that help meet regulatory requirements, simplifying compliance and enhancing data governance. Efficient Security Investigations: Gather contextual insights into data access patterns, enabling faster investigations and accurate remediation.

Gather contextual insights into data access patterns, enabling faster investigations and accurate remediation. Improved Data Ownership Accountability: Track user interactions with data to clarify ownership and facilitate efficient delegation of security tasks.

"With Data Activity Monitoring, we're redefining the level of control and visibility organizations have over their data," said Dimitri Sirota, CEO of BigID. "Our customers need to be able to not only have visibility into their sensitive data but also understand how it's accessed and used, and enact controls around it. BigID's Data Activity Monitoring goes beyond detection, providing near real-time insights necessary to help prevent data breaches, support compliance, and empower security teams to make informed decisions."

To learn more:

See BigID's Data Activity Monitoring in Vegas at AWS re:Invent Booth #2055

Book a demo

Read more at BigID.com/blog

About BigID

BigID empowers organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for data-centric security, privacy, compliance, AI innovation, and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape.

BigID has earned numerous accolades, including being highlighted as CRN's top 100 security companies two years in a row in 2024 and 2023, a finalist in CRN's 2024 Tech Innovator Awards, recognized as the most innovative security company of the year for its AI data security in the 2024 Globee Awards, and named as a "Market Leader Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)" in the 2023 Global InfoSec Awards. Additionally, BigID's impressive growth earned it a spot on the 2024 Deloitte 500 for the fourth consecutive year, one of CNBC's Top 25 Startups for the Enterprise, named to the Forbes Cloud 100, and recognized on the 2024 Inc. 5000 for the fourth consecutive year.

SOURCE BigID