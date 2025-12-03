BigID Unveils Unified AWS Integrations for Credential Security, Governed GenAI, and Cloud Security Intelligence

Empowering organizations to secure cloud access, power GenAI with trusted data, and centralize security insights across AWS

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID, the leader in data security, privacy, compliance, and AI governance, today announced a major expansion of its integrations with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help organizations secure cloud access, operationalize governed data for GenAI, and consolidate security operations across their AWS environments. The new capabilities include automated token rotation using AWS Secrets Manager, governed data intelligence for Amazon Q, and a unified Security Connector that centralizes BigID's integrations across AWS security services.

As organizations accelerate cloud modernization and adopt GenAI assistants like Amazon Q across their workflows, they face three growing challenges: securing credentials that remain one of the most common cloud attack vectors; supplying AI systems with trusted, contextual enterprise data; and unifying fragmented security insights across multiple AWS services. BigID's expanded AWS integrations deliver an automated and governed approach to address these challenges in one solution.

Built on BigID's foundation of deep discovery, classification, and rich metadata context, these integrations enable customers to automate credential hygiene, deliver accurate and governed data signals to Amazon Q, and streamline cloud security workflows through a single connector that integrates with AWS Security Hub, AWS Security Lake, and future AWS security solutions.

With BigID for AWS, organizations can move faster and more securely across their cloud and GenAI initiatives, reducing manual tasks, strengthening access controls, and giving AI systems the trusted context needed to operate safely and effectively.

Key Takeaways

Automated Credential Security: Automatically rotate BigID Scanner service tokens using AWS Secrets Manager Managed External Secrets to reduce manual maintenance, improve credential hygiene, and strengthen access controls across AWS environments.

"BigID's expanded AWS integrations give organizations a more automated, governed, and unified approach to securing cloud data and powering Amazon Q with trusted intelligence," said Connie Dodmead, Senior Director of Partner Management at BigID. "By combining automated token rotation, governed data signals for Amazon Q, and a single connector for AWS security services into one suite, we're helping customers strengthen their cloud posture and accelerate AI adoption with confidence."

This announcement marks a significant milestone in BigID's mission to make enterprise data intelligence actionable across cloud and AI workflows. With deeper integrations across the AWS ecosystem, organizations can bring automated security controls, governed data context, and unified cloud insights directly into the services powering their cloud and GenAI operations.

About BigID

BigID helps organizations connect the dots in data & AI: for security, privacy, compliance, and AI data management. BigID enables customers to find, understand, manage, protect, and take action on high-risk & high-value data, wherever it lives.

Customers use BigID to reduce their AI & data risk, automate security and privacy controls, achieve compliance, and understand their data throughout their entire data landscape: from the cloud, on-prem, and everywhere in between.

BigID has been recognized for innovation as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer; named to the Forbes Cloud 100; the Inc 5000 for 4 consecutive years; the Deloitte 500 for 4 consecutive years; Market Leader in Data Security Posture Management (DSPM); Leader in Privacy Management in the Forrester Wave; and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner.

