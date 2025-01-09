BIGO Ads Partners with Unity LevelPlay to Drive Growth for App Developers

News provided by

BIGO Ads

Jan 09, 2025, 04:32 ET

SINGAPORE, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BIGO Ads SDK is now an approved bidding partner for Unity LevelPlay, a leading mediation platform. This collaboration brings together BIGO Ads' vast ad inventory and LevelPlay's massive traffic, empowering developers to enhance their revenue potential and optimize their user experience.

What benefits from integrating BIGO Ads?

Continue Reading
image_849502_30492898
image_849502_30492898

BIGO Ads provides a reliable and secure SDK that empowers developers and advertisers to achieve sustainable growth.

For app developers:

  • If you're already using Unity LevelPlay, integrating the BIGO Ads SDK is fast and hassle-free.
  • Adding bidding ad sources increases competition, helping you maximize ad revenue.

For advertisers:

  • Gain access to high-quality traffic from Unity LevelPlay and premium ad placements across 30,000+ apps partnered with BIGO Ads to boost campaign performance.

What Our Partners Are Saying

Ashley Navon, Senior Director of Growth Partnerships, Unity

"We're delighted to bring BIGO Ads into Unity LevelPlay. The addition of their global demand in our mediation will help boost the bids and ultimately the revenue for our developers and publishers."

Eden Liu, Head of BD, BIGO Ads

"Our team is excited to partner with LevelPlay. Collaborating with LevelPlay has been seamless, and their efficiency and professionalism are outstanding. We believe this integration will unlock significant value for developers and advertisers alike."

INDIEZ Team

A top mobile game developer has seen a 30% increase in ROAS after partnering with BIGO Ads, already starting testing integration with BIGO Ads SDK as their in-app bidding partner through Levelplay.

"We're extremely happy with the performance of BIGO Ads, it is now one of our Top partners for UA and Monetization. Their support and dedication to our success have been key to our growth."

Maximize Your App Revenue with BIGO Ads on Unity LevelPlay

To start maximizing your app advertising revenue with BIGO Ads, simply follow this guide to integrate BIGO Ads as an ad network on Unity LevelPlay.

Ready to start accelerating your growth?

Get in touch with the BIGO Ads team today to explore customized growth strategies.

Follow BIGO Ads to stay updated on the latest news and trends in-app monetization and advertising strategies.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2585998/image_849502_30492898.jpg

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

BIGO Ads presentará soluciones publicitarias innovadoras en GDC 2024

BIGO Ads presentará soluciones publicitarias innovadoras en GDC 2024

BIGO Ads, la plataforma publicitaria líder impulsada por BIGO, exhibirá sus innovadoras soluciones publicitarias en la Game Developers Conference...
BIGO Ads to Showcase Game-Changing Advertising Solutions at GDC 2024

BIGO Ads to Showcase Game-Changing Advertising Solutions at GDC 2024

BIGO Ads, the leading advertising platform powered by BIGO, is set to showcase its innovative advertising solutions at the Game Developers Conference ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Mobile Entertainment

Mobile Entertainment

Mobile Entertainment

Mobile Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics