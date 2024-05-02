BigSpring pledges to equip one hundred thousand people by 2025 with digital proficiency

SAN FRANCISCO, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BigSpring, a member of the EDISON Alliance and a World Economic Forum Global Innovator, has committed to equip one hundred thousand people by 2025 with digital proficiency to enhance productivity in both work and life.

The World Economic Forum's EDISON Alliance is a global movement of leaders from across industries and governments who are prioritizing digital inclusion to bring millions of people online, so that they can access critical services in healthcare, finance and education.

Digital inclusion has substantial hurdles to overcome. Despite widespread broadband coverage, 2.6 billion people globally lack internet access due to issues like expensive data and devices, poor digital skills, and inadequate infrastructure. In low-income countries, mobile data plans can cost around 9% of the average income, emphasizing the need for joint efforts by industry and government leaders to address this urgent challenge.

"BigSpring harnesses technology to equip people to be productive in a rapidly changing world, regardless of physical distance, financial ability and language barriers. This is crucial so that no one is left behind, and everyone can progress to the future." - Bhakti Vithalani, founder and CEO of BigSpring.

BigSpring's platform reaches people in urban and rural areas around the world. The platform is mobile-first, with a friendly multilingual and multi-literacy, accessible interface. BigSpring's inclusive AI delivers equitable outcomes across variations in literacy, neurodiversity, gender, and devices. The platform's focus on practice versus course completions ensures people are work ready, not test ready, to accelerate growth.

BigSpring is an AI-powered platform that "everboards" people at the speed of innovation. Google, HSBC, Cisco, SAP, Tata and others use BigSpring across their ecosystem of teams and partners. BigSpring's AI-engine deploys personalized campaigns with continuous practice and scoring. BigSpring continually maps best practices to revenue, and identifies which ones to scale up to accelerate growth.

