Reps© AI by BigSpring accelerates sales across any language and geography

SAN FRANCISCO, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BigSpring, the AI-powered revenue acceleration platform, is proud to share its latest product offering to accelerate sales for companies with a global ecosystem of teams and partners. Focused on rapidly building proficiency on the latest innovations, Reps© AI delivers Gen AI-powered sales practice in any language, including English in a variety of accents, Hindi, Spanish, Turkish, and Japanese, with several additional languages launching this year.

Reps© AI can be launched in under a week, and has already delivered results, including up to 8% uplift in sales productivity within the first 30 days of a pilot. Reps© is short for "repetitions" drawing from the world of sports and fitness that rely on repetitions to build strength.

"Like sports, sale's need muscle memory. That's why BigSpring focuses on Reps©. It's even more essential given today's pace of innovation. Past success as a salesperson doesn't guarantee present effectiveness. BigSpring continuously equips sales to stay up to speed with the latest innovation." - Bhakti Vithalani, founder and CEO of BigSpring.

Sales today is not about teams, it's about vast, distributed ecosystems of vendors, distributors, and partners. BigSpring has been the connective tissue for customers and their ecosystems. Making our platform available in any language was an essential move to modernize the English-only approach. It changes the way salespeople connect and engage to accelerate results."

Sales productivity is typically tracked during calls by conversational intelligence tools. This limits insights to when a salesperson is in front of a customer, and while problems may be identified they're not solved. Additionally, this approach does not cater to field sales or channel sales, since recording is not an option. BigSpring's Reps© AI allows a salesperson to practice along with peers and AI ahead of time. It can extend across a range of situations, including pitches on the latest products, demos, solution selling, and others. BigSpring scores each sales person based on repetitions overtime to ensure sales is ready to close. And now BigSpring provides multilingual reach across the companies entire sales ecosystem.

BigSpring is an AI-powered revenue acceleration platform. Google, HSBC, Cisco, SAP, Tata and others use BigSpring across their ecosystem of teams and partners. BigSpring's AI-engine deploys personalized campaigns with continuous practice and scoring. BigSpring continually maps best practices to revenue, and identifies which ones to scale up to accelerate revenue.

