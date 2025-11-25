BIGTXN and LSEG Risk Intelligence partner to increase sanctions transparency

LONDON, 25 November 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BIGTXN, a leading provider of screening data solutions for pre- and post-trade monitoring, is pleased to announce a new partnership with LSEG Risk Intelligence. The partnership will focus on developing innovative products for financial services firms – particularly with regard to sanctions.

The partnership brings together two forward-thinking companies committed to leveraging their respective strengths to develop monitoring and sanctions screening data. By aligning strategic goals and combining technical expertise, BIGTXN and LSEG Risk Intelligence will collaborate on new product development and integration of services, utilising LSEG World-Check, a flagship solution within LSEG Risk Intelligence portfolio, which delivers comprehensive sanctions coverage, helping organisations meet regulatory obligations and manage financial crime risk with confidence.

"We're thrilled to join forces with LSEG Risk Intelligence" said Haider Mannan, CEO of BIGTXN. "This collaboration represents a major milestone in our growth strategy, and we believe it will unlock powerful opportunities to innovate faster and serve clients even better".

"By combining our deep expertise in sanctions intelligence with BIGTXN's proven strength in securities data, we're unlocking new opportunities to enhance risk screening capabilities. Together, we're empowering clients to make more informed decisions with greater precision and confidence", said Chris Moyser, Head of Strategy at LSEG Risk Intelligence.

About BIGTXN

BIGTXN provides monitoring and screening data solutions for pre- and post-trade processing. Using a specialised data management platform and matching algorithms, and as one of the largest processors of securities data BIGTXN delivers high quality financial information to meet demanding use cases for financial institutions worldwide.

Find out more at: https://www.bigtxn.com/

