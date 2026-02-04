Bill Abbott Appoints Denise Crayne as Chief Financial Officer

Oversees all finance, accounting, tax, and financial planning functions across Great American Media.

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media today announced the appointment of Denise Crayne, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Crayne will report directly to Chairman and CEO Bill Abbott and will oversee all finance, accounting, tax, and strategic planning functions across the company.

Crayne brings more than two decades of senior financial leadership experience across media, entertainment, SaaS, and private equity-backed organizations. She is known for building disciplined, high-performing finance teams and for guiding companies through periods of growth, transformation, and complex strategic initiatives.

"Denise is a proven financial leader with deep experience in media, technology, and global operations," said Bill Abbott, Chairman and CEO of Great American Media. "She understands how to balance growth with discipline, and she brings the kind of steady, strategic leadership that supports long-term value creation. I'm excited to have her as a partner as we continue to build and scale Great American Media."

Most recently, Crayne served as Chief Financial Officer of Music Reports, Inc., where she led all finance, accounting, and tax functions and acted as a strategic advisor to the CEO, board, and private equity ownership. In that role, she oversaw financial planning and analysis, audit and tax compliance, acquisition modeling, and post-acquisition integration, while also leading ROI analysis for technology, AI, and go-to-market investments.

Prior to Music Reports, Crayne was Senior Vice President and Head of Finance, Accounting, and Business Operations at the World Surf League, where she led a full finance transformation across multiple business units and international offices. Her work included implementing NetSuite ERP, centralizing finance operations, modernizing FP&A, strengthening cash management, and leading the league's first-ever audited financial statements under U.S. GAAP. She also oversaw enterprise IT, cybersecurity initiatives, and global risk management.

Earlier in her career, Crayne served as Vice President, Global Controller at Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, overseeing global controllership for a roughly $1 billion revenue business spanning physical, digital, and content acquisition operations. She began her career at PricewaterhouseCoopers, where she spent more than a decade leading audits for Fortune 100 entertainment and media clients.

Crayne is a Certified Public Accountant licensed in New York and California and holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Boston University's Questrom School of Business, where she graduated summa cum laude. In 2024, she was named a Los Angeles Business Journal CFO of the Year in the Emerging Growth Company category.

As CFO of Great American Media, Crayne will play a key role in supporting the company's continued growth, financial stewardship, and long-term strategic vision.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is the leader in faith and family entertainment, and one of the fastest-growing entertainment networks on television. Great American Media is home to a portfolio of entertainment brands that celebrate faith, family, and country, including Great American Family , the flagship linear network featuring original Christmas movies, rom-coms, and beloved series; Great American Pure Flix , the leading faith and family streaming service; Great American Faith & Living , the unscripted companion network; and GFam+ , an app that lets viewers watch anytime, anywhere. Great America Media, established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices, is available via cable, streaming on Pure Flix and YouTube TV, and on the GFam+ app.

Media Contact:

Debbie Davis

[email protected]

512-537-1414

SOURCE Great American Media